Former NFL player Devon still celebrates his daughter's Mileston Free Cancer for five years

It was first reported in 2014 that former NFL player Devon Still's daughter Leah Still was diagnosed with stage IV neuroblastoma. Now, she is celebrating her five year milestone of being cancer free.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the nine-year-old girl stated that she was very happy when she heard the good news.

"I felt great and I was very happy, but I was also sad that we couldn't celebrate as we do every year," Leah tells us. "But I was also very happy because my dad cooked my favorite food."

Leah may be cancer-free, but the Still Strong Foundation is still helping other children who also face challenges, while being diagnosed with cancer. The foundation helps with household bills and other financial needs.

While speaking to Today, Devon stated:

"Once your child reaches the five-year mark in his battle with cancer, the chances of cancer coming back are basically slim or nil," Still TODAY said. "This is huge for us because when you have a child who is fighting cancer you are basically holding your breath to this point."

At the time of Leah's diagnosis, other teams and celebrities assisted former defensive linemen. Cincinnati Bengals renewed his contract and donated the sale of T-shirts for cancer research. The New Orlean Saints also bought 100 shirts to show their support.

Talk show host Ellen Degeneres also showed her support with a $ 10,000 donation to the Still family.

Devon still played four years in the NFL, and retired in 2017, looking for new opportunities. He was chosen in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.