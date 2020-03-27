Ford to start freezing payments, to start executives in May – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Ford warns employees and executives to prepare for a possible wage freeze.

According to The Detroit Free Press, CEO Jim Hackett notified all employees today of a wage freeze during the coronavirus outbreak.

The measure will begin with top executives who differ parts of their salary from May 1.

This occurs when Ford, along with Detroit's other major automakers, keep the plants closed.

