Focus Features "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" Get Home Early – Deadline

The latest title from Focus Features Never Rarely Sometimes Always, will be available in the home on demand for a 48-hour viewing period of $ 19.99 beginning Friday, April 3.

The teen drama directed and written by Eliza Hittman, which is 99% freshly certified on Rotten Tomatoes, faced the unfortunate circumstance of opening in New York and Los Angeles over the weekend when coronavirus nerves began to surge in the nation , earning $ 16.2K. Now the movie that made its world premiere at Sundance in January will be available for all to see. The photo won the Park City Special Jury Prize and won the Silver Bear Jury Grand Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The film follows two teenagers in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unwanted pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) embark across state lines into New York City on a journey filled with friendship, bravery, and compassion. .

Never Rarely Sometimes Always is produced by Oscar winner Adele Romanski (Moonlight) and Sara Murphy and executive produced by Barry Jenkins' production banner, Pastel. The film was developed by BBC Films, which also co-financed the production along with Tango Entertainment and Mutressa Movies. Executive producers are Rose Garnett for BBC Films, Tim Headington and Lia Buman for Tango Entertainment, Elika Portnoy and Alex Orlovsky for Mutressa Movies.