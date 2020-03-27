Feel Good Friday: 6 inspiring stories to start the weekend with

Hi how are you? We hope you are well as we head to another weekend.

As we all continue to practice social distancing in the midst of the current Coronavirus pandemic, it is important to make sure that we take time to take care of ourselves, whether it's watching your favorite TV show, baking bread, or just strolling through your neighborhood.

%MINIFYHTMLb2fe09ca1f5bc5506124391a8e5cab3713% %MINIFYHTMLb2fe09ca1f5bc5506124391a8e5cab3714%

For us, it's also about finding those inspiring stories to share with you each week for our Feel Good Friday recap, which hopefully can make you smile or melt your heart a little.

%MINIFYHTMLb2fe09ca1f5bc5506124391a8e5cab3715% %MINIFYHTMLb2fe09ca1f5bc5506124391a8e5cab3716%

This week's offerings include the cutest father and daughter cheerleader duo, a surprise proposal that will make them laugh and cry, and the heartwarming way cities come together to support each other and healthcare workers in their communities. In addition, a high school staff turned to some family members friends to send a sweet message to your students.