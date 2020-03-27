FAA Tower at John Wayne Airport closed due to possible coronavirus case – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday morning closed its air traffic control tower at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana because an employee there may have contracted coronavirus.

The FAA confirmed in a statement to CBS2 that "the airport is open, the tower is closed."

Just before 8:40 a.m., the airport reported that the FAA had closed the tower due to an "unconfirmed COVID-19 case."

The airport said its air traffic was being handled by the FAA's regional control center. One of the two runways at the airport was also closed.

According to an interactive FAA map detailing all of its coronavirus cases, the tower was closed for cleanup and quarantine due to a "suspected positive,quot; case on Thursday. No further details were provided about the employee or his condition, or how many other employees may have been exposed.