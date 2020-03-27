F1 teams in the UK launch Project Pitlane to help fight coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML025b9d09bf76615ea1e5df0b5d290a2311% %MINIFYHTML025b9d09bf76615ea1e5df0b5d290a2312%

"F1's unique ability to respond quickly to technological and engineering challenges allows the group to add value," teams say as the Pitlane Project outline is revealed.







All seven UK-based Formula 1 teams have launched the & # 39; Project Pitlane & # 39; to assist with the production of ventilation equipment in the fight against the coronavirus.

The teams (Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Renault, Racing Point, Haas and Williams) and their respective technology arms, plus F1 itself, have been coordinating their response to the government's call for companies to provide assistance with the manufacture of medical equipments.

And F1 teams, whose ability to develop and produce concepts at a rapid rate of development is a key aspect of the sport, say they are ready to meet the national challenge.

"Following decisions made this week by the UK Government, the Pitlane Project focuses on three lines of work," an F1 statement read.

"The scope of these workflows ranges from reverse engineering existing medical devices, to support to scale production of existing ventilator designs as part of the VentilatorChallengeUK consortium, to rapid design and prototyping of a new device for certification and subsequent production.

"In each case, the Pitlane Project will bring together the resources and capabilities of its member teams to the greatest effect, focusing on the core skills of the F1 industry: rapid design, prototyping, testing, and qualified assembly.

"F1's unique ability to respond quickly to engineering and technological challenges enables the group to add value to the response of the engineering industry at large.

"The focus of the Pitlane Project will now be on coordinating and responding to the clear challenges that have been established."

The statement added that the seven teams "remain ready to support other areas that require rapid and innovative technological responses to the unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic."