Exclusive: Alia Bhatt vs. Shah Rukh Khan in her next?

One question that is on the minds of all Bollywood fans right now is when will we see Shah Rukh Khan on screen again. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which was released in 2018. After that, he decided to go on a gap year type, as the actor has yet to give up on his upcoming one. But, we have something special in store for SRK fans that is sure to cheer you up.

We previously reported that Shah Rukh Khan is set to collaborate with Siddharth Anand on his next movie. Siddharth's latest film War, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead, turned out to be a smash hit at the box office. Sources close to the project have now informed us that Alia Bhatt will apparently star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the untitled project. The two were last seen in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi. Released in 2016, Dear Zindagi garnered critical acclaim, and fans enjoyed watching Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt share the screen.

Well, we hope that the parties involved will come out soon with confirmation, but the way everything stopped right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like that could take a while.