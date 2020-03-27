Evian Championship rescheduled for August as part of the & # 39; swing of Europe & # 39; | Golf News

%MINIFYHTMLe71fad3a580df651232f05b6637330f311% %MINIFYHTMLe71fad3a580df651232f05b6637330f312%





Jin Young Ko is the defending champion in the Evian Championship

The Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour have announced that the Evian 2020 Championship has been rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Originally scheduled to take place from July 23 to 26 in Evian-les-Bains, France, the event was delayed by a fortnight and will now take place from August 6 to 9.

The tournament replaces the vacant week previously occupied on the calendar by the Women's Olympic Tournament in Tokyo, which was postponed until 2021, with the new date meaning that the tournament comes the week before the Scottish Ladies Open.

Inbee Park won gold for South Korea at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

LPGA Tour Commissioner Mike Whan said: "This setting makes it easier for players to travel and helps us reschedule previously postponed events during a crowded summer and fall period.

"Like all of our corporate partners, the team at the Evian Championship has always taken great strides to set the stage for our athletes. This 2020 schedule change is yet another example of them supporting our players and our Tours during a very moment. difficult all over the world. "

The change means that the LPGA Tour currently has four European events scheduled in consecutive weeks, with the Evian Championship and Ladies Scottish Open followed by the Women's British Open at Royal Troon August 20-23 and the UL International Crown next week.

The LPGA Tour has already canceled or postponed 10 events on its 2020 calendar, with ANA Inspiration, traditionally the first major race of the year, rescheduled from September 10-13.