Eva Marcille shares a sweet video with her daughter Marley and

Eva Marcille shared the sweetest video with her baby and Mike Sterling. Marley is the happiest, and fans keep telling Eva that she made the best decision for her daughter.

In other news, Eva recently told her fans that she couldn't be happier and more appreciative of her work.

She feels blessed that she can work from home during social distancing.

This can be called a great luxury these days, and not everyone can afford it.

A commenter wrote: ‘My son said to come back. She is four years old and said that Marley is pretty, "and someone else posted this:" OMG Marley is so adorable and Mike is shy on camera. "

A follower said: "So cute that I saw the beautiful Eva family three times with a smile from ear to ear,quot; stay safe ", and another fan published this:" I thought your father was crazy or that he has another daughter? I have to keep up. "

Another commenter wrote: ‘Is your husband from Beaumont and Gwen is her sister? That's my cousin, "and a sponsor said," Marley is so cute! Enjoy your beautiful family and stay strong. "

Somoene more exclaimed: Y Yassssss to exercise! And her hair is just growing, "and another follower said," Doing great with your daughter / daughter is so blessed! She is so happy / may God continue to bless you and your family! "

One commenter wrote: ‘Nothing better than seeing that happy baby. Thank you for making the best decision for her. I love. #shoutouttothemoms Awww who is so nice he calls Sterling Daddy beautiful. "

A follower said: ‘Marley is like the fastest girl in the whole world … … Marley! #TeamMarley. "

Lots of people praised Eva for finding an amazing father for Marley and fans love to see the girl so happy these days. Mike loves her too, many people appreciate this.



