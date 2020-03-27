%MINIFYHTMLa6c30459efffde8841ec2577635b60df11% %MINIFYHTMLa6c30459efffde8841ec2577635b60df12%

Doris Burke revealed in the Friday edition of "The Woj Pod,quot; that she tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) earlier this week, but is currently symptom-free and is recovering well.

The ESPN analyst told Adrian Wojnarowski that he was feeling "extraordinary fatigue,quot; and dealing with intense headaches on March 11 before a national television broadcast of the Nuggets-Mavericks game, which ended up being the final competition before NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suspended the 2019-20 season. Considering an early flight back to Los Angeles, she was scheduled to call the Lakers and Clippers games on March 15 and 16, instead of going from the east coast to Los Angeles as she originally planned.

Burke ended up at his home in Philadelphia, but from March 14-17, he couldn't get out of bed for more than five minutes without having to rest again. On St. Patrick's Day, despite facing a "moral dilemma,quot; about the availability of test kits in the United States, he decided to test for COVID-19 at a local hospital.

"Although my symptoms did not seem to match typical symptoms," Burke said, "I believed, given the nature of my profession, the number of people I meet, that I actually had exposure to the virus."

After being tested, Burke received his results on Wednesday, March 25. In the eight days between the coronvirus test and the final results, Burke recovered and continues safe practices and quarantined social distancing.

"I have had no symptoms," Burke said. "I have felt like myself. I have started to disinfect my house and wash absolutely everything in sight. I am so incredibly grateful to feel good … I just want people to know that it is important to social distance and continue working with all good hand washing, surface cleaning practices. Whatever your trusted medical professionals tell you, please follow those. "

After his experience with COVID-19, Burke said he will consider donating blood or plasma if it helps other people who are dealing with the virus or those in the health care community working on a vaccine.