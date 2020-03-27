Eric Smith, Macomb County Prosecutor, former county official charged with felony crimes – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith and Benjamin Liston, a former Macomb County Deputy Prosecutor and chief operating officer, were indicted today by video in Macomb County District Court 41B on multiple felony charges, such as misconduct in office, embezzlement, and conducting a criminal enterprise.

Judge Cynthia Arvant of Southfield District 46 Court was assigned to preside over the cases after Macomb County judges recused themselves.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed charges Tuesday against Smith, Liston, current Macomb County Assistant District Attorney Derek Miller and businessman William Weber.

Smith was prosecuted and released on a $ 100,000 personal recognition bond, ordered to deliver his passport to the District 41B probation office within 48 hours, and told not to leave the state. He was also ordered not to have contact with the accused or witnesses involved in the case and only to interact with witnesses to the extent that it relates to the affairs of the Macomb County District Attorney's Office.

He is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. April 3 and a preliminary exam at 8:30 a.m. April 9 at District Court 41B. Hearings can be done remotely.

Liston was prosecuted and released on $ 100,000 PR bail, ordered to deliver his passport to the District 41B probation office within 48 hours, and told not to leave the state until at least April 9. . Nor should you have contact with the accused or witnesses.

Liston has dropped his probable cause conference and is scheduled for a preliminary examination at 8:30 a.m. April 9 in District Court 41B, which can also be done remotely.

The Attorney General's office, along with various agencies and the Michigan State Police, began an investigation after Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel filed a complaint with the office. In the complaint, Hackel called for an investigation into the misuse of confiscation accounts, which is public money to be used to improve prosecution efforts and support victims, among other things.

Investigators estimate that the total amount of embezzled money related to these crimes since 2012 is around $ 600,000. Among other things, investigators discovered that the defendants used the money to buy flowers and makeup for select secretaries, a security system for Smith's residence, garden benches for employees' houses, country clubs for parties, and campaign expenses.

"This thorough investigation is due to the hard work of Michigan State Police professionals, my office and other law enforcement agencies that place a high value on public trust," said Attorney General Nessel. "For government to function, public officials must be accountable to the people and there must be a relationship based on transparency and trust to protect the public from abuse of power."

Smith and Liston turned themselves in this morning at the Michigan State Police North Metro Station in Oak Park to be processed.

Miller will be processed on a date to be determined.

Weber was indicted Tuesday afternoon from the Michigan State Police North Subway Station via video in front of Judge Arvant. He was released on $ 100,000 bail and ordered to have no contact with his co-defendants, deliver his passport to the District 41B probation office within 48 hours, and not travel out of state. Weber's probable cause conference was scheduled for May 19.

