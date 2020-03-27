Home Entertainment Enter Jennifer Love Hewitt's $ 6 million California dream home

Enter Jennifer Love Hewitt's $ 6 million California dream home

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Enter Jennifer Love Hewitt's $ 6 million California dream home
%MINIFYHTMLb4d7e845dbf6d45fc2416ce0b752f4ba11% %MINIFYHTMLb4d7e845dbf6d45fc2416ce0b752f4ba12%

You will fall in love with Jennifer loves HewittThe new family home.

41 year old man Client list alum and 9-1-1 actress and singer and husband Brian Hallisay, who share a son and daughter, bought a 6,300-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles' exclusive Pacific Palisades neighborhood, Variety reported Thursday.

%MINIFYHTMLb4d7e845dbf6d45fc2416ce0b752f4ba13%%MINIFYHTMLb4d7e845dbf6d45fc2416ce0b752f4ba14%

Real estate records show that the Cape Cod-style home sold for just over $ 6 million on March 13. It was built last year and contains six bedrooms and six full baths.

%MINIFYHTMLb4d7e845dbf6d45fc2416ce0b752f4ba15% %MINIFYHTMLb4d7e845dbf6d45fc2416ce0b752f4ba16%

The spacious home contains a gourmet kitchen with double oven, white subway tile backsplash, and black marble counters, plus a large living room, master suite, and family room, each with a fireplace, home theater, and patio Giant with pool, spa island and barbecue.

The new house was first put on the market in September for almost $ 6.5 million.

The actress is no stranger to the neighborhood; She bought a 4-bedroom house in Pacific Palisades for $ 3.25 million several years ago. She has also owned a larger property in the San Fernando Valley.

See photos of your new home:

Red fin

Kitchen

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Instagram

Instagram / Jennifer Love Hewitt

Hi there

The actress appears in her kitchen.

Jennifer Love Hewitt at home

Red fin

Living room

Perfect for quality family time.

Jennifer Love Hewitt at home

Red fin

Dinning room

Jennifer Love Hewitt at home

Red fin

Bedroom

Take a look at the spacious room.

Jennifer Love Hewitt at home

Red fin

Luxury bathroom

Jennifer Love Hewitt at home

Red fin

Study

Get inspired by this comprehensive study.

Earlier this week, the actress posted a video of her sitting at a kitchen table singing on her Instagram page. Kacey Musgraves& # 39; "Space cowboy."

Her husband accompanied her to the piano.

%MINIFYHTMLb4d7e845dbf6d45fc2416ce0b752f4ba17%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©