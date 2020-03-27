Enter Jennifer Love Hewitt's $ 6 million California dream home

You will fall in love with Jennifer loves HewittThe new family home.

Client list alum and 9-1-1 actress and singer and husband Brian Hallisay, who share a son and daughter, bought a 6,300-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles' exclusive Pacific Palisades neighborhood, Variety reported Thursday.

Real estate records show that the Cape Cod-style home sold for just over $ 6 million on March 13. It was built last year and contains six bedrooms and six full baths.

The spacious home contains a gourmet kitchen with double oven, white subway tile backsplash, and black marble counters, plus a large living room, master suite, and family room, each with a fireplace, home theater, and patio Giant with pool, spa island and barbecue.

The new house was first put on the market in September for almost $ 6.5 million.

The actress is no stranger to the neighborhood; She bought a 4-bedroom house in Pacific Palisades for $ 3.25 million several years ago. She has also owned a larger property in the San Fernando Valley.