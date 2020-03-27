Enter Jennifer Love Hewitt's $ 6 million California dream home

You will fall in love with Jennifer loves HewittThe new family home.
41 year old man Client list alum and 9-1-1 actress and singer and husband Brian Hallisay, who share a son and daughter, bought a 6,300-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles' exclusive Pacific Palisades neighborhood, Variety reported Thursday.
Real estate records show that the Cape Cod-style home sold for just over $ 6 million on March 13. It was built last year and contains six bedrooms and six full baths.
The spacious home contains a gourmet kitchen with double oven, white subway tile backsplash, and black marble counters, plus a large living room, master suite, and family room, each with a fireplace, home theater, and patio Giant with pool, spa island and barbecue.
The new house was first put on the market in September for almost $ 6.5 million.
The actress is no stranger to the neighborhood; She bought a 4-bedroom house in Pacific Palisades for $ 3.25 million several years ago. She has also owned a larger property in the San Fernando Valley.
See photos of your new home:
Red fin
Kitchen
Instagram / Jennifer Love Hewitt
Hi there
The actress appears in her kitchen.
Red fin
Living room
Perfect for quality family time.
Red fin
Dinning room
Red fin
Bedroom
Take a look at the spacious room.
Red fin
Luxury bathroom
Red fin
Study
Get inspired by this comprehensive study.
Earlier this week, the actress posted a video of her sitting at a kitchen table singing on her Instagram page. Kacey Musgraves& # 39; "Space cowboy."
Her husband accompanied her to the piano.
%MINIFYHTML1057b2ba931f367099d811c0b1b627ef17%