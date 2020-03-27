English Jonny Bairstow says cricket may play an important role in uniting the nation after the COVID-19 pandemic | Cricket News

















Jonny Bairstow hopes that cricket will be able to adapt to all formats of the game this summer despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Jonny Bairstow says that cricket can play an important role in uniting the nation once the coronavirus pandemic has ended.

Bairstow was part of the England World Cup winning team which, according to figures released by the England and Wales Cricket Board, helped increase participation in the sport in 2019 to record levels.

About 61 percent of cricket clubs reported an increase in membership, giving the ECB an ideal platform to launch its 'Inspiring Generations' strategy. from 2020.

World Cup Managing Director Steve Elworthy and Nick Pryde of the ECB reflect on the impact of England's World Cup victory in 2019 and explain the current challenges.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has halted global play on its tracks, with no cricket scheduled in England and Wales before May 28 at the earliest and recreational cricket suspended, Bairstow is hopeful that play in all tiers will galvanize the country once parties can take place, whenever possible.

"It is going to have a huge effect: it will potentially bring people together as it did last summer when we saw the number of people who joined and the impact it had," Bairstow said. Sky Sports News.

"Hopefully when people can get back out there, they will come and support the games we have for mid to late summer whenever possible."

"Being outside, being with your friends, being with your family, being with your children is what you want to do; there is no better place to spend a sunny day than at cricket."

Jonny Bairstow explains how he is dealing with life in isolation after Sri Lanka's England cricket tour was postponed.

Bairstow County, Yorkshire is currently occupying a skeletal team due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the club confirmed Thursday that it has applied to the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme in order to preserve jobs.

The wicketkeeper-batsman said it is important that counties across the country do everything possible to care for their people.

"It will be difficult for all counties to try to make those tough decisions and keep the staff that is so important to the clubs for as long as possible, and keep them employed at the club, because they are the people who are the heart and soul of the club and they keep the club running day by day. "