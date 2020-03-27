England squad for Euro 2021: Who made your selection for the tournament? The | Football news







We asked him to select who would be the England team for Euro 2021, and here are the results!

After the news last week that Euro 2020 will be suspended until next summer, and on a day when England was supposed to play a friendly against Denmark at Wembley, we asked you to select who you think should be on the team for 23 men from Gareth Southgate. The tournament next June.

And here is who you have chosen!

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope

Even though Jordan Pickford is currently England's number 1, many of you preferred Dean Henderson as your first choice goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old, who is on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United, has been in excellent shape this season, and that has been demonstrated by his selection in 95.5 percent of his teams.

Pickford, meanwhile, was selected 75 percent, and Nick Pope 67.6 percent as third-choice stopper.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Joe Gómez, Tyrone Mings, John Stones, Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw

In terms of right back, it is not too surprising that Trent Alexander-Arnold is his first choice, as he has been selected in 92.3 percent of his squads, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka would play a backup, having been Selected 66.3 Per Time Penny

The two starting center backs would be Harry Maguire (87.9 percent) and Joe Gomez (77.4 percent), with Tyrone Mings (27.6 percent) and John Stones (27.4 percent) as backup.

Outstanding left back was Ben Chilwell (74.5 percent), with Luke Shaw (32.3 percent) as the second choice.

Midfilders: Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Dele Alli

Assuming Southgate sticks with his current 4-3-3, he is expected to take six midfielders and six forwards so that he has coverage at each position.

So, like his midfield options, he would go for Jordan Henderson (85.3 percent), Jack Grealish (77.7 percent), James Maddison (75.9 percent), Mason Mount (63.2 percent), Alex Oxlade- Chamberlain (58.9 percent)) and Dele Alli (50.2 percent).

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling were, unsurprisingly, the two most selected players. Kane was chosen by 95.5 percent of you and Sterling was chosen by 95.3 percent. Jadon Sancho (94.6 percent) and Marcus Rashford (93.3 percent) were very close.

You also liked taking Tammy Abraham (68.3 percent) as the reserve striker and Callum Hudson-Odoi (35.9 percent) as the backup striker.

Starting XI

And based on the most popular picks, here is the starting XI!