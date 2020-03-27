Emraan Hashmi expresses frustration at coronavirus

Coronavirus is a pandemic that has gripped the world at this time. The virus was first reported in the city of Wuhan in China last year and is now present in more than 170 countries around the world. While there is no clear evidence that the coronavirus was transmitted from a bat, Emraan Hashmi made such a case with his latest tweet on social media.

On social media site Twitter, Emraan shared a tweet suggesting that because someone in China consumed an infected bat, the coronavirus pandemic occurred. He wrote: "And all this because a person thousands of miles away wanted to have a strange culinary experience like eating a BAT."

Like Emraan, many Bollywood stars are using social media to share their opinions and promote preventive measures for the coronavirus. Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, comic TV host Kapil Sharma also came out and pledged to donate funds and medical supplies in the battle against the crown.