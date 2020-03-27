Emmy Awards Change FYC Calendar As TV Academy Makes Changes Due To Coronavirus Crisis – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf95615514b57f5edce532802bbb7394f11% %MINIFYHTMLf95615514b57f5edce532802bbb7394f12%

The Television Academy is adjusting the eligibility and voting deadlines for this year's Primetime Emmy calendar in response to the concerns of television communication executives and award strategists in the current coronavirus climate.

The Creative Emmy and Primetime Emmy Awards dates remain unchanged, respectively, from September 12 to 13 and September 20, and will only be changed if state and national security directives consider it, should the coronavirus worsen. .

The big changes this morning imply that the entry Up News Info moves about four weeks from May 11 to June 5, and the Phase one voting period jumps from June 15 to 29 to 2-13 July, with the new nomination announcement date being July 28 instead of July 14. The period for phase one is reduced from 15 to 12 days.

The Phase 2 vote, which was originally scheduled for August 17-31, will begin a little later and will shorten four days, now between August 21-31.

The hanging episode eligibility date for regular and limited series is also being extended as the TV Academy takes into account delays in production and programming. Now, all pending episodes need to be streamed or posted on an accessible platform by June 30, instead of May 31. Both regular and limited series are yet to premiere by the end of this year's eligibility date, which remains May 31. A minimum of six episodes continues to be required for a show to be rated in the series category. A limited series in its entirety must be aired or posted on a platform by June 30, and if not, the limited series will be rated in the 2020-2021 Emmy year.

Meanwhile, all TV Academy FYC events "whether with a live audience, in streaming or recorded for publication on a viewing platform" according to the organization remain suspended during the current Emmy season.

In recent weeks, the TV Academy seemed to be holding firm on its original voting and eligibility dates. However, television advertisers and Emmy campaign strategists have reportedly expressed reservations about promoting too much and too soon, so they want to exercise a greater degree of sensitivity in a spring that has been rocked by COVID-19: many productions. They have been closed, leaving many out of work, and the entire atmosphere across the country is quite grim as we all quarantine. The Emmy season has traditionally been adorned with glamor marketing, billboards, food trucks, special events, large DVD boxes, and parties. Earlier this year, to tame some of that, the TV Academy banned DVD shipments from voters, and in doing so favored online reviewers. The hope here with the TV Academy FYC calendar adjustments is that we will be on the other side of the curve with respect to the coronavirus and in a lighter spirit environment. Among entertainment capitals, New York City currently has 23K cases of COVID-19 (and 365 deaths as of yesterday), while Los Angeles has 1.2K cases (and 21 deaths) reportedly.

Still, this Emmy season has forced many activists to continually rethink their plans. Screenings, questions and answers and emerging centers such as those previously hosted by Amazon and Netflix are expected to be nearly extinct, in addition to a large on-screen presence of shows with few cars on the road. According to sources, the expectation is that networks and streamers will relegate their Emmy campaign to digital television, radio and television.

And the lengthening of the terms of the hangover episodes? Will that new grace period now benefit limited series FX season 4 Fargo HBO Ruin or other shows? That is difficult to predict at the moment, as we don't know how quickly the current climate of COVID-19 will suffocate and how feasibly episodic production will resume. Fargo He has two more episodes to take out of his order of ten, with FX already driving the premiere of the multi-award winning Emmy limited series on April 19 later this year. Yesterday, HBO released the following statement "In light of current events, HBO's six-part limited series Undoing, will now debut this fall "instead of May 10. Meanwhile, National Geographic Genius: Aretha production stopped, with its release date of May 25 in limbo.

Regarding the Creative Emmys and Primetime ceremonies, the TV Academy also mentioned today that together with ABC, they will monitor the recommendations of the CDC and the Los Angeles County Department of Health regarding the coronavirus and whether they should delay both displays. or not.