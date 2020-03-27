Edmunds: 5 High-Tech Vehicles Under $ 36,000

Each year brings new technological features to vehicles. Without a doubt, most of them enhance the modern appeal and safety of a vehicle, such as panoramic information and entertainment displays and safety systems that can automatically help prevent or mitigate accidents.

But these high-tech features also come at a higher price. The national average transaction price for a new vehicle in February was just over $ 37,000, an increase of about $ 5,700 in the past five years, according to Edmunds data.

Part of that price increase is due to the popularity of SUVs, which generally cost more than sedans. But the fact is, if you want a high-tech car today, it can quickly become expensive. With that in mind, Edmunds experts have chosen their favorite high-tech vehicles for under $ 36,000. These models give you the most money and are still below the average transaction price.

To enter the list, a vehicle must have the following features: traffic adaptive cruise control, a seven-inch or larger infotainment display, compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphones, and a collection of advanced safety aids for the driver. The latter included an automatic braking system to help avoid a frontal collision, a blind spot warning system to monitor the sides of the vehicle, rear cross-traffic alert to assist when backing up at parking spots and driveways, and a system to warn about unintended lanes Departures.

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) includes destination fees. Since the options in a car can vary, we also recommend the level of equipment and equipment package that gives you all the technology we are discussing.

NISSAN VERSA SR 2020 WITH CONVENIENCE PACK

MSRP: $ 19,465

The redesigned Versa sedan is small but equipped with the latest technology. It comes standard with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 Safety Aid Kit. LED headlights with automatic high beams also come standard, as well as a seven-inch infotainment display along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. The convenience package we recommend adds a cruise control system adaptable to traffic.

Other benefits of the Versa include a spacious trunk and great fuel economy. Slow acceleration is the car's main drawback.

2020 KIA FORTE GT WITH GT2 PACK

MSRP: $ 25,655

The Kia Forte small sedan comes with a majority of features on our list, along with an 8-inch screen, lane keeping assist, and automatic high beams. The Forte GT trim's GT2 option package incorporates missing elements like the blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert and a pedestrian detection upgrade to the standard frontal collision mitigation system.

We like how the Forte offers so many features for the money. Fuel economy is also high. On the downside, the Forte has a somewhat awkward ride.

2020 MAZDA CX-30 WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE

MSRP: $ 29,300

The new CX-30 is a stylish addition to Mazda's small line of SUVs. Get a CX-30 with its optional Premium Package, and it will come loaded with everything that meets our criteria and more. You also get a system that can help you stay in your lane, headlights that automatically adjust when you turn the wheel, a screen that shows important information about the windshield, and an 8.8-inch infotainment screen.

In addition to its technology, the CX-30 also has a sleek interior and balanced handling. However, the rear seats are a little tight, so try them if you have taller passengers.

2020 HYUNDAI TUCSON ULTIMATE

MSRP: $ 33,020

The small Hyundai Tucson SUV is comfortable and loaded with easy-to-use technology. It comes standard with almost all of our required features. LED headlights with automatic high beams are also standard. You'll have to go all the way to get traffic adaptive cruise control, but when you do, you'll get a host of other tech-oriented features, too. These include a surround-view camera system to help you see what's around you when you're parking, pedestrian detection, an eight-inch screen, and wireless device charging.

Hyundai's Tucson has less cargo space and less fuel economy than its competitors, but overall it's a smart choice for a small, tech-laden SUV.

2020 SUBARU FORESTER TOURING

MSRP: $ 35,605

The Subaru Forester small SUV meets most of our criteria, even in its basic configuration. But it lacks a large enough touchscreen and blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert. For them, you'll need to get the Limited Touring setting or higher. Going with the Touring offers you a Forester with technological extras like headlights that respond to the direction, a driver's distraction monitor and automatic reverse braking.

Other positive attributes include standard all-wheel drive and comfortable ride quality. However, compared to other small SUVs, the Forester's engine is underpowered.

EDMUNDS DICE: While modern vehicle technology has made new cars more expensive, the good news is that the best technology is no longer relegated to high-end cars.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the Edmunds automotive website. Rex Tokeshi-Torres is a vehicle testing technician at Edmunds. Twitter: @trackwrex.