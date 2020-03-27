%MINIFYHTMLe182bf1dd9306f7bf6fe34062ebd7b4611% %MINIFYHTMLe182bf1dd9306f7bf6fe34062ebd7b4612%





England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones urged the nation to respect existing social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

England head coach Eddie Jones urged fans to follow UK government coronavirus advice by "maintaining your discipline,quot; when it comes to social distancing measures.

The British public has been told that they must distance themselves socially by staying more than 2m away from other people to stop the spread of the coronavirus and reduce pressure on the NHS.

Jones has now taped an optimistic video message asking fans to abide by the current guideline, a day after it was announced that he will take a more than 25 percent pay cut as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking from Japan, he said: "I just want to send a message to the entire rugby community in England. Obviously it is a difficult time right now, but rugby clubs are such an important part of life that it is important for clubs to continue maintaining their responsibility in the community.

Jones is taking a salary cut of more than 25 percent to help the RFU during the coronavirus pandemic

"Rugby has always been a game about teamwork and right now teamwork is very important to the nation."

"So make sure you maintain your discipline, follow the head coach who is currently Boris Johnson, so keep your discipline and keep your social distance."

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has already ended the 2019/20 season for all leagues, cups and county rugby in England except the Premier League.

Saracens and England block George Kruis believes it is "completely reasonable" for head coach Eddie Jones to take a pay cut of more than 25 percent due to the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

But Jones has offered support for the game below the top tier by encouraging players to train at home.

"For the players, keep working on your game," he said. "You can still improve your game right now. You can set up a home gym, you can train in the backyard, you can practice your skills and get your parents to help you."

"And for parents, I know this is a difficult time for you. I was in Horsham last week and a father said that he had to tell his son that rugby training was no longer underway, so it is a difficult time, but stay positive because we will get out of this, we will beat this virus and rugby will start.

"So keep your spirits up, we support you and we continue to support England."