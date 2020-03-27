ECB may install coronavirus checkpoints to resume cricket | Cricket News

Steve Elworthy: "Making sure everyone is in a safe environment is at the center of the discussions,quot;





International matches could be organized behind closed doors with the coronavirus hitting the cricket

The ECB could install coronavirus checkpoints and isolation units on the grounds this summer to resume closed-door cricket.

There will be no professional cricket in England until at least May 28 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Steve Elworthy, events director at the ECB, told the guardian that his organization could organize England matches without fans.

"We are planning what international matches would look like behind closed doors," he said.

"The advice on mass meetings (prior to the current lockdown period) was 500 people or less. That was guided by the potential impact on critical services such as paramedics and doctors.

"I would probably have to work within that number, which includes teams, match officials, support staff, broadcasters and the media (and other essential staff).

"Then you have to think about medical supplies, create a safe and sterile environment around that place, so that everyone who enters is clear.

"It is how he tests them at the door, the isolation units he has to put in. These are all the considerations we are thinking about.

"One thing to keep in mind is the national mood. You may be able to deliver a game, but would it be the right thing to do?

"From an operational point of view, we believe we can offer anything, but we have to be vigilant about that. Not only do you operate in a bubble, you need peripheral vision."

"Making sure everyone is in a safe environment is at the center of the discussions."