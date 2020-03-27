During the COVID-19 pandemic Some questions, "Are gun shops really essential businesses?" – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – It all depends on where you live. In some parts of the USA In the USA, it is argued that gun shops are not essential businesses and should close during stay-at-home orders designed to curb the coronavirus. Elsewhere, officials have stopped background checks for hidden transportation permits. Elsewhere, city leaders have invoked emergency powers to ban the sale of weapons.

As the nation grapples with a pandemic that has changed daily life, some gun rights advocates are concerned about the erosion of Second Amendment rights just as Americans are buying firearms in record numbers for try to ensure your safety.

"When there is a national emergency, people look for food, water, shelter, that part is important to the survival of our nation," said Michael Cargill, owner of the Central Texas Gun Works in Austin. "They are also seeking the Second Amendment to protect their families."

It has reduced the time it stays open each day, but said it will not close its store and does not believe it should be forced to do so.

In recent weeks, firearm sales have skyrocketed. Background checks, the key barometer of arms sales, were already at record figures in January and February, likely fueled by a year of presidential elections. Since the coronavirus outbreak, armories have reported long lines and executions with firearms and ammunition.

David Prince, owner of the Eagle Gun Range in Farmers Branch, had to temporarily close his store on orders to stay at Dallas County, then was allowed to reopen on Wednesday when gun stores were reclassified as essential.

Prince said gun shops are critical because they give people a chance to defend themselves.

“I always knew that people would want to protect themselves. What concerned me was the expression on their faces, they were covered in fear, ”Prince said. "If I give them a chance to have a firearm, it gives them a chance to fight to defend their family."

The range of weapons, which is part of his store, is considered nonessential and has been forced to close, meaning new gun buyers cannot use it to train on how to handle their firearm.

Background checks increased 300 percent on March 16 compared to the same date a year ago, according to federal data shared with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which represents gun manufacturers. Since February 23, about double the volume has been seen each day during 2019, according to Mark Oliva, a spokesman for the group.

"When people cannot provide their own security or their own security, they are going to take steps to make sure they can." So we have that Second Amendment, "said Oliva." This is a public safety problem. "

The federal background check system has been overwhelmed by the massive increase in sales of firearms. What can normally take a few minutes is much longer, and a backlog accumulation has skyrocketed to around 80,000, Oliva said.

If a background check takes more than three business days, gun dealers may allow the sale to take place unless a state has stricter waiting periods. But the National Shooting Sports Foundation has advised gun dealers not to feel compelled to complete the sale if they have concerns about the potential buyer.

"We are warning retailers to want to exercise patience and prudence," said Oliva.

Even some gun control advocates say it would be unwise to close federally licensed firearm dealers whose sales require background checks. That could force buyers to use a website or search for a private sale that doesn't require a check, making it harder to trace a firearm if it's used in a crime.

There are risks in both closing a gun store and keeping it open, said David Chipman, a retired agent with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"If you keep it open, there is a risk that first-time buyers will buy largely out of fear, panic, and no training," said Chipman, now senior policy adviser to Giffords, an arms control advocacy group.

Gun control advocates are concerned about the large number of new owners who lack regular access to training on how to properly store and handle their weapons. They are also concerned that Americans who are stocking up now will eventually sell their firearms privately.

"If we can imagine how horrible this crisis is … the people who hoarded the weapons could decide in six months, once they don't see zombies but have run out of tuna and dried meat, they need the money to buy food." Chipman said.

In several United States cities, including New Orleans, the Mayor has issued an emergency proclamation declaring the authority to restrict sales of firearms and ammunition.

In some states that have ordered people to stay in their homes, armories were not among the companies considered essential and were allowed to remain open, such as grocery stores.

That has led to confusion in California, where for the second time this week, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva ordered the closure of gun stores, challenging the finding of the nation's most populous county legal counsel. that stores are essential businesses.

