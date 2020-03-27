Ducks and chickens & # 39; fly together & # 39 ;: Ryan Getzlaf builds a chicken coop in his backyard

%MINIFYHTMLc1a587d47eef49d5a42361f4de0a854c11% %MINIFYHTMLc1a587d47eef49d5a42361f4de0a854c12%

With the NHL season on hiatus and isolated players, they spend time at home with their families, train, play video games, and showcase their skills on TikTok.

%MINIFYHTMLc1a587d47eef49d5a42361f4de0a854c13% %MINIFYHTMLc1a587d47eef49d5a42361f4de0a854c14%

And then there is Ryan Getzlaf.

%MINIFYHTMLc1a587d47eef49d5a42361f4de0a854c15% %MINIFYHTMLc1a587d47eef49d5a42361f4de0a854c16%

In the Pacific Division video conference on Friday, the Anaheim Ducks captain showed his latest achievement: a chicken coop.

"I spent the last three days building a chicken coop in the backyard," said the 15-year NHL veteran with a smile. "The wife wanted the other day and we had no eggs, so we borrowed eggs from a neighbor who had chickens and all of a sudden we had them. He just ordered six of them."

Anze Kopitar de los Reyes then asked to see Getzlaf's carpenter skills and then, in the zoomed chat, he took a walk back, in what appears to be an expansive property, and showed off his work.

It goes without saying that everyone on the call, including Golden Knights netminder Marc-Andre Fleury, was quite impressed with his craftsmanship:

Getzlaf is showing the chicken coop he's building in the backyard. "That's a cooperative and a half," says Kopitar. "Nice job!" Fleury said. – Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) March 27, 2020

However, Artemiy Panarin of the Rangers may have some ideas on who is the best carpenter in the NHL.