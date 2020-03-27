Ducks and chickens & # 39; fly together & # 39 ;: Ryan Getzlaf builds a chicken coop in his backyard

With the NHL season on hiatus and isolated players, they spend time at home with their families, train, play video games, and showcase their skills on TikTok.
And then there is Ryan Getzlaf.
In the Pacific Division video conference on Friday, the Anaheim Ducks captain showed his latest achievement: a chicken coop.
"I spent the last three days building a chicken coop in the backyard," said the 15-year NHL veteran with a smile. "The wife wanted the other day and we had no eggs, so we borrowed eggs from a neighbor who had chickens and all of a sudden we had them. He just ordered six of them."
Anze Kopitar de los Reyes then asked to see Getzlaf's carpenter skills and then, in the zoomed chat, he took a walk back, in what appears to be an expansive property, and showed off his work.
It goes without saying that everyone on the call, including Golden Knights netminder Marc-Andre Fleury, was quite impressed with his craftsmanship:
Getzlaf is showing the chicken coop he's building in the backyard.
"That's a cooperative and a half," says Kopitar.
"Nice job!" Fleury said.
However, Artemiy Panarin of the Rangers may have some ideas on who is the best carpenter in the NHL.
