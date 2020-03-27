Drive-Thru coronavirus test site is up and running in Elysian Park – Up News Info Los Angeles

– More drive-thru coronavirus test sites are up and running, with the latest at Elysian Park.

The test site was created at the Frank Hotchkin Memorial training site. Drivers stayed in their cars while healthcare workers in overalls and masks administered each test.

Health officials have more test drive sites set up as more tests become available. Test drives are already underway at the Hansen Dam, at various sites in Ventura County and at the Riverside County Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore.

Patients still need to be examined and cleared by a doctor and make an appointment at one of these test sites.

While people have been clamoring for more testing and testing sites, Dr. Barbara Ferrer of Los Angeles County Public Health warns that the number of positive cases will increase as testing increases.