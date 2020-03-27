Drake and Future will be the executive producers of the new show & # 39; 48 Laws of Power & # 39;

Drake will be the executive producer of a new series, 48 ​​Laws of Power, which will air on the Quibi mobile video platform.

The program is based on Robert Greene's best-selling book of the same name in the New York Times and will delve into the nature of power and how it can be secured and maintained.

Drake will executive produce the series alongside his close friend and fellow rapper Future.

"When Drake and I sat down with Robert Greene, it was incredibly inspiring," Future told Billboard. "The laws allow for a wide range of dynamic storytelling, and Quibi allows us to tell these stories in chapters similar to the book."

Greene added: “I have always thought that The 48 Laws of Power would fit neatly into one series, bringing to life the timeless Machiavellian power play as described in the book. But it wasn't until Drake and Future with Anonymous Content approached me with their unique cinematic approach to the laws that I knew I could join forces with them and get a filmed performance of my work. "

Quibi launches on April 6, but a date for the series has yet to be announced.