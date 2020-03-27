Dr. Anthony Fauci stops at the Daily Show with Trevor Noah to discuss the coronavirus pandemic

On Thursday night, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to Trevor Noah about The daily show of social distance on the latest challenges in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood Reporter resumed the conversation between the television personality and the NIAID Director in which they attempted to answer some of the most frequently asked questions about the pandemic for clarification.

Fauci, echoing previous comments, stated that there were people who were at much higher risk than others, of course, and also listed a series of steps one can take to minimize the spread of the disease or even contract it.

He explained that being cautious when coughing and sneezing, avoiding handshakes, and also washing your hands as often as possible are the most important factors in thwarting the spread. Some people have expressed concern about handling mail and other packages, but luckily, the doctor said there was no reason to worry.

When asked about receiving packages from Amazon, Fauci stated that one does not have to worry about receiving packages because the virus cannot live long on certain surfaces in suboptimal conditions. He added that there was no reason for Americans to be "obsessed,quot; with mail and other deliveries.

Furthermore, Fauci addressed the theory that younger people are not susceptible to the disease, to which he vehemently disagreed. Fauci stated that there are cases of younger people who have to go to the hospital in intensive care, especially those with pre-existing conditions.

When asked what would happen to the fifteen-day timeline and whether or not it will continue, Fauci emphasized avoiding that thought, because it was almost impossible to follow it along a timeline. Fauci claimed that the virus itself "is the clock."

According to the Director, it is possible that the virus works like other viruses, in the sense that one could develop immunity after contracting the disease the first time and overcoming it. However, they have not yet conducted studies, making it difficult to say for sure.

Ad

According to John Hopkins University, there are currently 82,000 cases in the United States, exceeding Italy and China.



Post views:

0 0