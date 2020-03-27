Doris Burke tests positive for COVID-19

ESPN broadcaster Doris Burke revealed Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Burke, a former Providence College basketball star and respected NBA analyst, told his colleague Adrian Wojnarowski on his podcast that he started feeling bad on March 11.

Still, he worked the Nuggets-Mavericks game that night on ESPN, which was also the news that Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the virus. There have been no NBA games played since then.

Burke said he received the results that confirmed his positive diagnosis on Wednesday, eight days after the test was done and has had no symptoms since.

"I'm doing pretty well right now, to be honest with you," she said. "But I've had an interesting couple of weeks."

Burke said he started feeling bad over lunch with play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco and the ESPN broadcast team on game day Nuggets-Mavericks.

"I looked at my colleagues … and said," I am so tired right now, "she recalled." My head is throbbing. "

Looking back, those were my symptoms. We have heard a lot about shortness of breath, fever, chest tightness, chills, body aches, etc. For me, my symptom was extraordinary fatigue. "

Burke said he had trouble getting out of bed from Saturday, March 14 to Tuesday, 17.th, which was the day she was examined in Philadelphia.

“I'm not kidding, I couldn't be out of bed for five minutes without going back to bed and going to bed. It was that Tuesday, St. Patrick's Day, I was thinking, boy, I don't have any of the normal symptoms, but I think I should probably get tested. "

Burke is among several high-profile NBA personalities who recognize the positive tests for COVID-19. They include Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Jazz, Marcus Smart of the Celtics, Kevin Durant of the Nets and Christian Wood of the Pistons.