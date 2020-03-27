Doris Burke, ESPN analyst, recovers after coronavirus diagnosis – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML4c3184a60297dd8f3259c1b5ec1bd43211% %MINIFYHTML4c3184a60297dd8f3259c1b5ec1bd43212%

Doris Burke, an NBA analyst at ESPN, is recovering after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. In a new podcast interview, he spoke about his symptoms, the testing process, his recovery, and the importance of stopping the spread of the disease.

In today's episode The Woj Pod With his ESPN colleague Adrian Wojnarowski, Burke said he has no symptoms as he was tested on St. Patrick's Day and learned of the results on Wednesday, eight days later. She first felt symptomatic on March 11, the same day that the NBA closed its season after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTML4c3184a60297dd8f3259c1b5ec1bd43213% %MINIFYHTML4c3184a60297dd8f3259c1b5ec1bd43214%

She said of the dying wait: "I started to believe, even though my symptoms didn't seem to align with typical symptoms, I believed, given the nature of my profession, the number of people I meet, who really believed I had exposure to the virus "

%MINIFYHTML4c3184a60297dd8f3259c1b5ec1bd43215% %MINIFYHTML4c3184a60297dd8f3259c1b5ec1bd43216%

Burke, a college basketball star who has been covering the sport for ESPN since 1991, told Wojnarowski that his fatigue was so extreme that, from March 14 to 17, he could not be out of bed for more than five minutes in a row.

But that was then.

"I am very thankful to feel good," Burke said on the podcast, adding that she continues to practice social distancing and takes other recommended safety measures during the outbreak.

Donald Trump Signs $ 2 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill; Guilds and studies say it will provide a lifeline for the industry