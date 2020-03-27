"Don't doubt that I can continue," says Boris Johnson.

I have developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus, that is, a temperature and a persistent cough. And following the advice of the medical director, I had a test that was positive, so I am working from home. I am isolating myself and that is completely what to do. But have no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wisdom of modern technology, to communicate with my entire senior team to lead the national fight against the coronavirus. I want to thank everyone who is working to keep our country through this epidemic, and we will get through it, and the way we will do it is, of course, by applying the measures that you will have heard. A lot about. And the more effectively we comply with those measures, the faster our country will be through this epidemic and the faster we will recover. So thanks to everyone who is doing what I am doing: working from home to stop the spread of the virus from one home to another. This is how we are going to win. We are going to beat him, and we are going to beat him together.