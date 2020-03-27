Donald Trump requires General Motors to open its "stupidly abandoned,quot; plant to make generators for coronavirus patients

Donald Trump seems to have changed his mind, Roomies! Coronavirus patients in New York desperately need ventilators to ensure they can breathe, and Trump initially insisted there was no need for them.

"I don't think you need 40,000 or 30,000 fans. You know, sometimes you go to the main hospitals, they will have two fans. And now all of a sudden they say, can we order 30,000 fans?" He said on national television.

%MINIFYHTMLc60c0c9465413451b05441e91937288b11% %MINIFYHTMLc60c0c9465413451b05441e91937288b12%

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to warn that state hospitals will not be able to handle the extreme influx of patience unless the federal government helps with ventilators. And it seems that Donnie has finally had a strange change of heart.

In some severe tweets, it requires General Motors to do whatever it takes to make more fans.

As usual with "this,quot; General Motors, things never seem to work. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much-needed fans, "very quickly." Now they say it will only be 6000, at the end of April, and they want a higher dollar. Always a mess with Mary B. Summon "P,quot;. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

General Motors MUST immediately open its stupidly abandoned Ohio Lordstown plant, or some other plant, and START MAKING FANS, NOW! FORD, GO TO FANS, QUICK! @General engines @Ford – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

We just bought a lot of fans from some wonderful companies. Names and numbers will be announced later today! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

It is unclear how fans will be distributed, or even when they will reach hospitals. However, it is clear that the state's need for them continues to grow, as it is fighting more than 30,000 cases of COVID-19, and the numbers continue to rise.

Please continue to take the necessary precautions to stay safe, Roomies, and pray for those affected by this pandemic!