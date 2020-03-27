Does vitamin C turn off the coronavirus? – BGR

Vitamin C, given in high doses, is claimed to shorten the duration of coronavirus infection, but the evidence remains scant.

The reports from China are not of good origin, and scientists in the United States and abroad have criticized the idea that flooding the body with vitamin C will have a dramatic effect for COVID-19 patients.

There is no "magic bullet,quot; for coronavirus yet, and while we wait for a vaccine to be developed, our best option for staying healthy is social distancing and other precautions.

We are in the midst of a pandemic right now and most people are doing absolutely everything they can think of to stay safe and healthy. Inevitably, that means the alleged cures will appear with little or no evidence to support them. Right now, vitamin C is a hot topic, with some claiming that high doses have been shown to help infected people recover from the disease. Others, including some of the best health experts in the world, are not so sure.

Some of the boldest claims about vitamin C's effectiveness have come out of China, and YouTube channels claiming to be legitimate sources detail the results of clinical trials that they say are underway. An alleged test used high doses of vitamin C, administered intravenously, for 7 to 10 days.

The results of these claimed tests showed dramatic improvement in some patients, including those with severe symptoms who are said to have received doses as high as 50,000 mg in just a four-hour period. These patients experienced significant improvement in lung function, according to reports.

It is important to note that many of these early reports are of poor origin, and to expect a peer-reviewed study showing that the effectiveness of any vitamin against a coronavirus infection is unrealistic at best. Meanwhile, these reports are coming under fire from others in the health community seeking to discredit the idea that vitamin C will dramatically improve the condition of someone with COVID-19.

"Although vitamin C has little effect on the common cold, taking large amounts of vitamin C supplements is unlikely to cure COVID-19 infection or have a major effect," writes Peter McCaffery, professor of biochemistry. in The conversation. "Even if IV vitamin C works to shorten or heal COVID-19, it is likely to be just a gap before virus-targeted therapies, such as vaccines, take over."

Simply put, there is no reliable evidence to support the idea that vitamin C prevents or cures a coronavirus infection at this time. Vitamin C is believed to support immune system function, and it is possible that having adequate levels of the vitamin in your body may help you to cope with the infection better than someone with a deficiency, but we simply don't have the data to say anything specific. , still.

Image source: SEBASTIAO MOREIRA / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock