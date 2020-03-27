Dodgers Voice Vin Scully gives fans some hope via YouTube – Deadline

One of the most comforting voices in Southern California history has a message of hope for those locked in by the coronavirus.

Vin Scully, who called the Dodgers games on radio and television for 67 seasons through 2016, brought back some memories of warm, sunny days at Dodgers Stadium, if only for a moment, with a YouTube message he remembered. past adversities he witnessed. He let the fans know that this will also happen.

"These are tough times, I certainly don't have to tell you that," Scully said. "But having lived as long as I have lived, I have seen this country, the greatest country on Earth, get down on its knees, literally and figuratively. When they were depressed during the Depression, and when they were on their knees after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. So what happened? They unleashed a tiger. The tiger was the whole country coming together and not only recovering, but saving the entire world.

"You and I, yes, things are difficult, but soon we will get on our knees, and we just want to remind you of that," he said. “And in the meantime, spend precious time at home with your family. Pray a little more, as most of us will, and above all, try to smile. Because when you smile, that makes everyone else feel better. God bless."

Scully, 92, started her message with a familiar phrase.

“Hello everyone, and good afternoon, very nice, wherever you are. Excuse me, that's a form of habit, but "wherever you are," that means most of you are home, just as I am, hopefully looking forward to opening day. I trust that everything is fine, I hope you are away from any illness, and I miss you. "

Scully reminded the people she missed the most now that she retired, from the hot dog woman to the elevator operator, and reminded the audience to treat this moment not as a problem, but as a blessed opportunity to return. to connect.

See the full message above