Doctor's Note: Can it boost your immune system? The | Coronavirus pandemic

In the current climate, health is on everyone's mind and we are all thinking "How can I avoid getting the coronavirus?"

We wash our hands incessantly, standing two meters from each other and running a mile when someone coughs.

But many of my patients ask me if there is a way to boost their immune systems to help protect them.

The short answer is no. No amount of kale or flaxseed will keep you from getting this contagious and serious viral infection. Handwashing, social distancing, and self-isolation remain the only current ways we have to actively prevent it.

Our immune systems do not have an on / off switch that a supplement will change.

Instead, the immune system relies on a complex integration of various cells, organs, proteins, and tissues that work together to recognize and neutralize pathogens.

Also, the immune system is not designed to be "beefed up," and if it were able to run at full throttle, it could actually make us feel worse by also damaging our healthy cells and tissues, which is what can happen in " autoimmune "" conditions.

However, there are numerous nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that are required to support the normal function of your immune system.

Most of these nutrients, with the exception of vitamin D, can be easily obtained from a healthy and complete diet. While we are aware that malnutrition can affect immune function, as long as you have an adequate intake, any product that suggests that your pill will "boost,quot; your immunity is likely misleading.

You may praise the evidence to support that supplement as one of the factors in the functioning of the immune system, but it is unlikely, in isolation, that it can do much for you.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is often associated with healthy bone, joint, and muscle development. However, we are learning more about this humble vitamin, and now we understand that it is associated with much more than our skeleton.

It has been found that it adapts our Immune responses, and that a deficiency in it can be a trigger in autoimmune conditions and susceptibility to infections.

Vitamin D is primarily made from a reaction of the sun on our skin. During the winter months, when the sun often doesn't shine through the clouds and is weaker when it does, this can be difficult to achieve.

Some foods, including blue fish, egg yolk, meat and offal, Contains vitamin D in small amounts. However, for the majority of the population, a maintenance dose of vitamin D in supplement form is required during the winter months, recommended by the NHS at a dose of 10 mcg of vitamin D3 per day.

Zinc

Zinc is known to be an important "micronutrient,quot; for the immune system, and a deficiency of it can result in a impaired immune response.

There are even evidence to suggest that taking a zinc supplement within 24 hours of the start of a cold can reduce the severity and duration of the illness.

Zinc can be found in many foods, including seafood, meat, beans, and legumes.

B vitamins

Several members of the vitamin B complex, namely vitamin B6, B12, and B9, have been implicated in the immune response.

Vitamin B12 is It is found naturally in products of animal origin, such as fish, meat, chicken, eggs, milk and dairy products, so when vegans do not adequately supplement their diets they can develop a deficiency.

Vitamin B6 is it needed to absorb vitamin B12 and make red blood cells and immune system cells. It can be found in foods that include beef liver, chickpeas, tuna, salmon, rice, cereals and onions.

Most people only hear about folic acid (vitamin B9) during pregnancy, as women are advised to take it daily for the first three months. Its role in pregnancy is to ensure that your baby does not develop neural tube defects like spina bifida.

Folic acid is naturally present in a wide variety of foods, including dark green leafy vegetables, fruits, nuts, beans, shellfish, eggs, and meat.

These B vitamins have been found to play a role in the immune system, and a deficiency in them can alter the response of the immune system. This is by inhibiting the body's ability to produce antibodies, white blood cells, and other immune factors you need to fight infection.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C has an essential role in normal immune function. It is richer in fruits and vegetables and aids in the formation of collagen, wound healing and is an antioxidant.

This means that it eliminates "free radicals,quot;, which They are charged particles that can damage cells, tissues, and genetic material, which can affect your immunity.

Most of us can achieve the RDA for vitamin C simply by eating a large orange, although smokers may need a slightly higher intake since, according to the National Institute of Health, smoking can deplete vitamin C.

Gut microbiome

The microbiota is the community of billions of bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms that colonize our bodies, and the microbiome is the collection of them in a particular environment, in this case, the gut.

The gastrointestinal tract not only houses a vast microbiome, it also contains a large set of immune cells.

The gut microbiome has been found to communicate with these immune cells, thereby controlling how your immune system works and responds to infection.

As such, keeping these bacteria healthy with prebiotics and probiotics can also keep your immune system working normally.

Again, supplements are not required for this, as there are many foods that contain these properties. Prebiotics are essentially the non-digestible fiber that bacteria “ feed on '', and probiotics are the beneficial bacteria themselves, and can be found in yogurts, artisan cheeses, and many fermented products. like kimchi, sauerkraut, kefir, miso and kombucha.

Omega 3

Omega 3s are integral parts of the membranes that surround every cell in your body.

There are three forms of omega 3 fatty acids: EPA, DHA, and ALA. ALA is what we call an "essential,quot; fatty acid, which means that it must be consumed through our diet and cannot be produced by the body.

A number of studies They have shown that omega 3 is associated with increased activity of B cells, which is a vital part of our immune system.

We can produce a small amount of EPA and DHA from ALA, so it is also important to get it from our diet. ALA can be found mainly in vegetable oils, nuts, and seeds; and DHA and EPA, in blue fish.

Exercise

In addition to dietary measures that support your immune system, exercise can also play a role.

It has been found that to get better The body's immune response and enhance its defense activity. Regular and habitual exercise restores the immune system, something known as "immunoregulation,quot;.

While the extent of this will clearly depend on the amount and type of exercise you do, the NHS guidelines must incorporate at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity per week in your routine.

Stress

While acute stress has been shown to be potentially beneficial to the immune system, chronic stress has been associated with suppressed immunity.

Evolutionarily, it is believed that a type of acute "fight or flight,quot; stress caused a beneficial response in the immune system to prepare it for infections as a result of cuts, scratches and stings.

However, chronic stress is associated with consistently high cortisol production, which is a hormone that suppresses the immune system to some degree.

Little is known about the psychological and biological pathways linking stress and the immune response, but the results of great study have supported the association of stress and a decrease in immune measures.

Moderate your alcohol consumption

We are aware that alcohol can have a damaging effect on many of our organs, leading to liver disease, and can also increase the risks of heart disease and various types of cancer.

But alcohol abuse can also weaken your immune system, making you more vulnerable to infection. If you are drinking more than the recommended limit of 14 units per week, you might consider trying to reduce it.

Ultimately, in addition to our genetics, our immune system is made up of the interaction between our diet, stress, lifestyle, and the environment. While there are likely to be many more micronutrients and factors not mentioned above involved in the healthy functioning of our immune system, there is no elixir to optimize it, only the symbiotic relationship of all these factors acting together.