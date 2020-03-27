Doctors finally found an early warning sign of a coronavirus infection – BGR

A loss of smell and taste has been observed in coronavirus patients in many areas, and New Jersey doctors now say many of their patients have experienced the same thing.

Identifying all the symptoms of a coronavirus infection will help doctors and healthcare workers in the detection process.

Some patients who reported a loss of smell or taste had no other symptoms, but still tested positive for the virus.

As the new coronavirus finds its way into almost every corner of the world, it is very important to identify the first symptoms that doctors and other healthcare workers can use to identify the infection. Lately, claims have started to appear that people with a coronavirus infection may experience a loss of smell and taste. Now, new reports from doctors in New Jersey add even more evidence to back up those claims.

How NJ.com Reports, several doctors in the state have reported that patients who claim to have lost taste and smell finally tested positive for COVID-19. If these symptoms are widespread in coronavirus patients, it could help hospitals and clinics identify patients who are likely to have the infection and speed up testing and ultimately care for those people.

Loss of smell and taste, called anosmia and dysgeusia, respectively, are easily noticed by those who experience them. They are also symptoms that are not always reported with other conditions that are sometimes mistaken for a coronavirus infection, such as cough, sore throat, and body aches that accompany the common cold and other ailments.

"Anecdotal evidence is rapidly accumulating at sites around the world that anosmia and dysgeusia are significant symptoms associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," the American Academy of Otolaryngology said in a statement. "Anosmia, in particular, has been seen in patients who eventually tested positive for the coronavirus without other symptoms. We propose that these symptoms be added to the list of detection tools for possible COVID-19 infection. "

Patients who notice a loss of smell or taste have reported that they taste like "cardboard,quot; foods or claim they were unable to taste anything at all. Some of those patients had no other symptoms, not even the most common flu-like symptoms, which are often used to assess patients before testing, but still tested positive for the virus. .

For people with allergies, losing their sense of smell may be part of the regular list of symptoms, and people with sinuses often can't taste things as well as usual. However, if a large percentage of COVID-19 patients also have these symptoms, clinicians should be on the lookout for them and the general public as well.

At this point in the pandemic, it remains incredibly important to practice social distancing and avoid seeking medical treatment unless your symptoms become severe. Most people with the virus will recover on their own, but if you have a compromised immune system or underlying health conditions, you are at increased risk for serious complications. Talk to your doctor or local clinic if you are concerned that you might be sick with the virus and heed their advice.

