Disneyland, California Adventure to remain closed "until further notice,quot; amid coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Disneyland has announced that it is extending the closure of its Anaheim theme parks due to coronavirus concerns.

Extended closings affect both Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure.

On Friday, Disneyland Parks News released a statement saying: "While there is still much uncertainty regarding the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains the top priority for The Walt Disney Company." . As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with the guidance provided by health experts and government officials, the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice. "

%MINIFYHTMLf64455c2283861ad8bbbf60e6b92fcf111% %MINIFYHTMLf64455c2283861ad8bbbf60e6b92fcf112%

The company reported that they have been paying employees since the park closed on March 14 and will continue to pay them until April 18.