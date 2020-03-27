Deyjah Harris talks about her challenges with depression and anxiety

Deyjah Harris, daughter of rapper T.I. Harris told us about his difficulties in dealing with depression and anxiety.

In a recently uploaded YouTube video, the 18-year-old reveals that her struggles began as early as age 11, due to bullying.

She said, "Speaking transparently, depression and anxiety is something I've been dealing with since I was 11. My self-esteem started to become a problem for me in sixth grade, due to bullying. I started having Difficulties in understanding what I was feeling, and I definitely knew that I couldn't express what I was going through, "he added.

"So without proper knowledge and support, I eventually began to resort to self-inflicted coping mechanisms that were not too healthy for me or beneficial for my growth," said the college student.

If you recall, last year, we previously reported that T.I. He admitted going to the gynecologist with Deyjah to review his hymen, which he later said was a joke that went too far.

In any case, his remarks set Al Gore's internal network on fire and ripped the world apart. Celebrities, including Rah Digga and Jeannie Mae of "The Real Talk Show,quot;, expressed their support for the rapper.

In a series of tweets, Rah Digga admitted that she did the same with her daughter.

She wrote,"Well, I did and guess what? When I found out she was gone, I rebuked her … No. Did I kick her out of the house? No. I was able to have a convo where she openly told me what it was about. And I emphasized being safe. And life went on … So, in addition to being criminal to parents disciplining their children, are they trying to make it criminal to monitor their sex lives? FOH !! I'm standing with @Tip. I know my Twitter brother lol. I have no problem being on an island with this one. I'm not letting everyone embarrass YOU for being an overprotective parent. No When you have a son, you have to worry about a penis. When you have a daughter, you have to worry about ALL penis members. So the day she turned 18 she went from being an overprotective father to a pervert? Because all the vaginas that I still have in MY house that I have to keep are being watched. Directly like this. All I know is that my father's thought upon learning about a sex life kept my ass virgin until I was 19 years old. THANKS DAD !!! I don't know what else someone is talking about … "

Jeannie Mae also said, "What I'm asking T.I if she's really doing this, because she's clearly concerned about today's world and because everything promotes sex," says Jeannie. "I would just say, what are you worried about when it comes to breaking the hymen, or if you are having sex? Is it the sexually transmitted disease, is it that she doesn't understand what love is? Does she need to meet the Boys, why don't you trust her?

YOU. he would eventually sit down with Jada Pinkett-Smith on Red Table Talk and voice her stance on the situation. He stated,"From a real place, I started to beautify and exaggerate and I think a lot of people took it literally."

Roommates, let's send some love to Deyjah, as she continues to navigate her mental health challenges.