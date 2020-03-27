Detroit to serve as a test ground for driving – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – COVID-19 cases in Detroit are not slowing down – in fact, the latest report says there are currently 851 people living with the virus and 15 deaths.

In response to the crisis, this site will now serve as the basis for driving tests to help more people learn about their status.

"We know we should test 4,000 a day. We want to demonstrate that we can make 400, and then as we succeed in the laboratory's capacity and supplies, hopefully we start solving with a little help from the Federal Government, which we will constantly grow, "said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

The coronavirus community care network is launching the first test drive site in Detroit at Joe Dumars Field House located on the former state fairgrounds.

All Wayne County, Oakland and Macomb residents are eligible for the test.

City officials say staff will be able to screen up to 400 people daily.

The location opens tomorrow and will operate Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. at 6 p.m. Until 8 May.

Appointments must be made before testing is granted by calling the number on your screen.

It is also important to remember that in addition to making an appointment, you must have a written order from your doctor or you will be declined.

