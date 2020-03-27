Despite great odds, Bernie Sanders refuses to give up Democratic career | USA News

%MINIFYHTMLc0f4768d2a8dba2e9d82385053f3acad11% %MINIFYHTMLc0f4768d2a8dba2e9d82385053f3acad12%

With the United States presidential election reeling through unfamiliar waters, one question keeps popping up: why is Bernie Sanders still bothering?

Most of the upcoming primaries have been postponed. His Democratic rival Joe Biden has an almost insuperable advantage in the delegate count. All campaigns have been sidelined, restricted to online fundraisers and virtual news conferences, with national media focused almost exclusively on the coronavirus pandemic.

Plus:

Why go on, the experts keep asking?

To which Sanders and the fervently loyal supporters of his democratic socialist revolution reply that they will go ahead to influence politics and pursue the small chance of a resurgence.

But John Hudak, principal investigator in governance studies at the Brookings Institution, says Sanders would be hard-pressed to beat his Delaware rival from the left flank.

"Sanders' significant underperformance so far in the primaries, combined with his poor poll numbers against Biden, makes it nearly impossible for him to catch up and beat Biden," Hudak said.

The Sanders campaign faces three strategic options: advance at full speed; running only to accumulate delegates but not criticize Biden; or abandon completely.

By staying in the race, continuing to "advance his brand from the (virtual) campaign," as Hudak describes it, Sanders remains in a better position to shape the Democratic Party platform when, and if, the party meets in his july milwaukee convention

In stark contrast to the more moderate Biden, Sanders wants far-reaching reforms to provide universal health care, guaranteed housing, free college tuition, and a green New Deal for the weather. And staying in the race despite the difficulties, believers say, is the best way to keep those issues at the center of the campaign.

Bernie Sanders supporters cheer during a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona (File: Ross D Franklin / AP Photo)

Campaigns in the COVID-19 era

The calculation has undoubtedly changed for all 2020 contenders, including President Donald Trump. Neither can continue the traditional campaign, be it in the mass protests that both Trump and Sanders crave or the retail policy favored by Biden.

Sanders insists he can still make a difference.

"People are beginning to rethink the nature of American society and the role that government plays in our lives," he said in an interview broadcast on National Public Radio on Friday morning. "There is a growing feeling in this country that people now understand that it is incomprehensible not to guarantee healthcare to everyone."

However, when asked directly if he would continue his campaign indefinitely, he was ambiguous.

"We are evaluating the situation we are in," he said. "We are focusing on the health and economic crisis facing the country."

Unable to hold fundraising events due to state orders and the need for elderly candidates (Biden is 77 and Sanders is 78) to quarantine to ensure his own health, online appeals are the only way to boost support.

Sanders supporters hope to find ways to redirect attention from the coronavirus to its primary cause, specifically, medical care.

"None of us is immune unless we have a single #MedicareForAll payer," Amy Vilela, Nevada co-chair for the Sanders campaign, tweeted Thursday.

& # 39; He could generate momentum & # 39;

Sanders supporters saw an opening in Biden's visible absence from the public spotlight in the days following the March 17 victory in three main primaries. Aatif Rashid, a Los Angeles-based volunteer for the Vermont senator, said the United States needs a strong and progressive voice now more than ever.

He told Al Jazeera that exit polls show that the majority of Democratic voters support Sanders' vision for health care "in all the states that have voted so far."

Rashid also said he believes "there is a small chance that Bernie can recover and regain leadership in the delegates."

"As more and more people hear Bernie's message and see him fight over things like the unemployment provision in the stimulus bill, they could be persuaded to switch from Biden to him," he added.

"About half of the states still need to vote, and Bernie needs to win just over 55 percent of the remaining delegates," said Rashid. "So if the narrative changes and people begin to realize that Bernie's ideas are actually what will save the United States from this crisis, it could build momentum."

& # 39; Stay until then & # 39;

During an online forum on coronavirus this week, Sanders argued that current policy flaws highlight how his solutions could best serve the country. "I don't intend to become very political tonight," said Sanders. "(But) we have a president of the United States who played down this."

Earlier this week, the Sanders campaign told Democratic officials that the candidate would be willing to debate with Biden in April whether a confrontation was scheduled, a notion that the latter quickly stepped aside.

"We have had enough discussions," Biden said. "I think we should get on with this."

However, with the voting lines as the ideal place for infected people to share germs, the primaries may not restart until at least May, Hudak suggested.

"(Sanders) has a voter base that deeply believes in him and will continue to see him perform online for as long as he wants the show to run," Hudak said.

"Ultimately, voting in the Democratic National Convention room will be the difficult stop for the campaign," he added, referring to the July party meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. "You have to choose whether you want to stay until then or suspend your campaign."