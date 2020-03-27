Desperate for help, Ukraine first has to fight corruption

MOSCOW – A former Ukrainian prime minister said the country's anti-corruption reforms risk stalling just as the government has called for a significant expansion of foreign aid to shore up the economy due to coronavirus closures.
The Ukrainian government had already relied heavily on foreign assistance to halt Russia's military intervention, an issue that became the focus of impeachment hearings in the United States last fall after President Trump withheld American aid. . You are now asking for funds due to the virus.
Much of Ukraine's aid, including a pending $ 5.5 billion package from the International Monetary Fund, is tied to meeting anti-corruption benchmarks. Those have been falling, calling attendance into question at a precarious time.
Oleksiy Honcharuk, the former prime minister, said in an interview that President Volodymyr Zelensky fired him and most of his cabinet earlier this month after he crossed the interests of a clique of powerful experts in the Ukrainian economy.
"Our dismissal is related, above all, to our systematic fight against corruption," Honcharuk said of his understanding of why he was fired. "We interfered with the ongoing corruption schemes of many people,quot; and "not everyone was happy with that," he said.
Zelensky, a former comedian, won a landslide victory in the presidential election just under a year ago after vowing to break control of the oligarchs, the experts who have dominated Ukraine's politics and economy since the country declared independence in 1991.
Broad public support was seen as Ukraine's best opportunity in decades to sweep away countless plans to steal public funds. But Mr. Zelensky's close ties to an influential oligarch, Ihor Kolomoisky has raised suspicions that he might be susceptible to pressure.
Honcharuk said Mr. Zelensky's commitment to fighting corruption is now in doubt, and that the president had been pressured to fire the government earlier this month for negative coverage of his work on television stations owned by the oligarchs. .
In a statement, Mr. Zelensky's office praised Mr. Honcharuk's cabinet for its "zero tolerance for corruption,quot;, but said it had not adequately promoted the legislation in Parliament or coordinated between ministries, and that it had not been prepared for the coronavirus pandemic.
"Ukraine and its new government will not slow down the fight against corruption at all levels," the statement said. "We guarantee our international partners that their loans will be allocated to the critical needs of Ukrainians, especially in such difficult times."
The government will crack down on the misuse of funds, he said. "Looting has never been so dangerous."
The crumbling of Mr. Zelensky's team could hardly have come at a worse time. Investors are fleeing emerging markets like Ukraine in favor of presumably safe assets like United States government bonds.
Zelensky asked I.M.F. on Monday. double his loan program for Ukraine that was It agreed in principle last year, but never implemented it because Parliament failed to pass a law to prevent politically connected oligarchs from diverting some of the aid through bank bailouts. I.M.F.'s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement that the fund was considering "more access than anticipated,quot; if the conditions are met. The United Nations also plans to spend $ 33 million to curb the spread of the virus in the war zone in eastern Ukraine.
This week, with the country already blocked to prevent the spread of the virus and amid warnings of a severe recession, the new cabinet hastened a version of the bank bailout law to parliament to pass it in an emergency session.
"Developing countries are being hit directly and indirectly by the Covid-19 crisis and are going to need massive help," said Kenneth S. Rogoff, professor of economics and public policy at Harvard University, in an interview. "So what to do with countries that are endemically corrupt and where much of the aid is diverted?"
Before his dismissal, Mr. Honcharuk had been replacing the boards and managers of state companies that he described as sources of corruption for the elite, who use them to take advantage of the budget and foreign aid flows.
"Each of these objects is a little breeding ground, a little hot spot, of corruption," Honcharuk said in an online video chat from Kiev.
Ukrainian oligarchs became enormously wealthy by controlling the management of the country's 3,754 poorly managed state companies through executives known as smotryashchi or vigilantes. These are figures who apparently work for the state, but in fact keep an eye on government assets to make sure their real bosses split the profits.
“The profits have already been privatized; All losses are on the shoulders of the taxpayers, ”said Honcharuk. With the system still in place, any money that enters the Ukrainian budget runs the risk of leaking into foreign bank accounts.
These government concerns include giant banks, coal mines, and natural gas and oil companies, but also smaller companies like a horse farm and something called the Potato Research Institute, which leases land.
Overall, Ukraine's 100 largest state-owned companies lost about $ 925 million in 2018, the latest year for which figures are available, according to Vox Check, a policy research group. That figure was almost as much as the $ 1.2 billion Ukraine received in foreign aid that year, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
As a condition of its last major loan program, negotiated in 2015, the I.M.F. He insisted that Ukraine establish an independent anti-corruption law enforcement group, the National Anti-Corruption Office of Ukraine. That agency is now Investigating alleged thefts from state companies totaling Hrv 18 billion, or $ 660 million.
For at least a few months last year, for example, the power company that powers Ukraine's capital Kiev seemed to have reversed the usual way of doing business: It was buying fuel at high prices and selling electricity at a low price. Even more alarming, companies linked to Mr. Kolomoisky, whose television station aired Mr. Zelensky's programs and brought him to fame, sold the fuel and bought the electricity, a Ukrainian business newspaper reported.
In the middle was the state power company, Centrenergo. The cumulative losses cost the Ukrainian budget, and ultimately western countries that financially shore Ukraine, including the United States and European nations, more than $ 55 million during the first three quarters of 2019.
Donors to the Western-backed Ukraine government are not eager to see aid effectively fade into Kolomoisky's business empire, rather than helping with hospitals, unemployment benefits or the military that is still fighting against the Russian-backed separatists even when the virus epidemic extends its grip on the country.
Kolomoisky has denied in interviews with the Ukrainian media any behind-the-scenes deal with the new administration of the utility company, saying that the price of electricity had fallen due to a reform of the electricity market nationwide. Mr. Zelensky has repeatedly denied being indebted to Mr. Kolomoisky, saying last year that it was not "a toy in Kolomoisky's hands."
A week before his dismissal, Mr. Honcharuk had tried to stop the losses by firing the director of the electric company. The director filed a lawsuit that allowed him to stay on the job. And then Mr. Zelensky fired Mr. Honcharuk instead.
For Svitlana Zalishchuk, a former Member of Parliament and Mr. Honcharuk's assistant, this sequence suggested a return to Ukrainian business as usual under Mr. Zelensky, despite the extraordinary need in Ukraine. She He wrote of the country's politics: "I don't rule out Groundhog Day."
Maria Varenikova contributed reporting from Kiev, Ukraine.