Desperate for help, Ukraine first has to fight corruption

MOSCOW – A former Ukrainian prime minister said the country's anti-corruption reforms risk stalling just as the government has called for a significant expansion of foreign aid to shore up the economy due to coronavirus closures.

The Ukrainian government had already relied heavily on foreign assistance to halt Russia's military intervention, an issue that became the focus of impeachment hearings in the United States last fall after President Trump withheld American aid. . You are now asking for funds due to the virus.

Much of Ukraine's aid, including a pending $ 5.5 billion package from the International Monetary Fund, is tied to meeting anti-corruption benchmarks. Those have been falling, calling attendance into question at a precarious time.

Oleksiy Honcharuk, the former prime minister, said in an interview that President Volodymyr Zelensky fired him and most of his cabinet earlier this month after he crossed the interests of a clique of powerful experts in the Ukrainian economy.