Denver Post Sports Department Favorite Sports Books

With everyone sitting around the house these days and with nowhere to go, what better time to get lost in some books?

If you're looking for a new title, or perhaps an old one, the Denver Post's sports department has compiled a list of your favorite sports books. Even with an order to stay home, this should keep you busy for a while.

Jim Bouton's "Ball Four,quot; (1970) Baseball shooter narrator Seattle Pilot pitcher Jim Bouton publishes the 1969 season and the trials, tribulations, victories, and hilarities that enter everyday life as a major league player. From Mickey Mantle to Bowie Kuhn, Bouton paints a vivid picture of life in the big leagues, including unpleasant parts like gamer infidelity and widespread use of amphetamines. It is still relevant to this day, especially in its description of the labor fight between players and owners. Kyle newman

"The Boys of Summer,quot; by Roger Kahn (1972) – A seminal book on coming of age that totally transfigures this young farmer who could only dream of the world that Roger Kahn inhabited. It was the storytelling, the weaving of personal reflections and the dreams of young men, and what happens when those men grow old, that made it so memorable. Kahn's book generated a genre of internal accounts, none of which lives up to the original. Scott Monserud

"The Last Season of Weeb Ewbank,quot;, by Paul Zimmerman (1974) – Before Dr. Z became Sports Illustrated's Dr. Z of Fame, he was the best Jets writer for the New York Post. I found this book when it was referenced in another soccer book and immediately went to Amazon to buy it. The book about Ewbank's last season as the Jets coach is a great read on how to get behind the scenes of a training camp and NFL game week and how much media access in the old days had to teams that covered. Ryan O & # 39; Halloran

"Once A Runner,quot; by John L. Parker Jr. (1978) – A novel about undergraduate student Quenton Cassidy at a fictional university based at the University of Florida. The 1978 book is a cult classic among serious long-distance runners and tells the story of Cassidy's extreme training rituals, under the tutelage of Olympian Bruce Denton, in his quest to run a mile of less than 4 minutes. Daniel Boniface

David Halberstam's "Game Jumps,quot; (1981) – A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist enters the chaotic and complicated mess that was the NBA in the late 1970s, when race issues, labor disputes, and drug abuse cast a shadow over a struggling league. Halberstam joins the Portland Trail Blazers from 1977-78, who suffer a tragic fall from grace a year after stunning the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1977 NBA Finals. In addition to the narrative, this book is Outstanding are the figures that Halberstam captures, including the irascible Maurice Lucas, the enigmatic Bill Walton, and the brilliant Dr. Jack Ramsay. Matt Schubert

"Joe Without Shoes,quot; by W. P. Kinsella (1982) – Kinsella weaves a magical story about baseball, heroes, love, and dreams. An Iowa farmer hears a voice: "If you build it, he will come." The "he,quot; is Shoeless Joe Jackson from the 1919 Chicago Black Sox scandal. The "it,quot; is a ballpark carved out of a cornfield. Even if you have seen the movie "Field of Dreams,quot;, based on the Kinsella novel, it is worth taking up again. The author's vivid descriptions and wonderful characters (some of whom don't appear on screen) will transport you to a cornfield in Iowa where dreams come true. Lori punko

"Life is your own,quot;, by Dan Jenkins (1984) – The sequel list that beats the originals is short, but it leaves Jenkins late, cool, failing to do that. "Life Its Ownself,quot; gets in the big "Semi-Tough,quot; shoes and busts the soles. NFL running back Billy Clyde Puckett tells the story, and I challenge anyone to go more than two pages without stopping to laugh out loud. It could be argued that the book did not age well, but it is still an excellent time capsule of sports culture from the 1980s, and it is often good wisdom about the title. Mike Judson

"The New Thinking Man's Guide to Professional Soccer,quot;, Paul Zimmerman (1984) – Bill Barnwell? Peter King? Dr. Z came first. Zimmerman wrote about soccer as if the game were Chaucer, and he was the coolest literature teacher on the planet. The man timed the interpretations of the national anthem and then wrote a column about it. Like "Ball Four," many of the universal truths in the "Thinking Man's Guide," and some of B.S. he yelled, it still rings true. Sean Keeler's

"Hajime no Ippo,quot;, George Morikawa (1989-present) – For over 30 years, this long-running Japanese graphic novel has followed Makunouchi Ippo's journey and his gradual mastery of the sweet science of boxing. Morikawa combines the intricate dance between opponents inside the ring with a sweet coming-of-age story taking place outside of it. Joe Nguyen

"If I Never Come Back,quot; by Darryl Brock (1989) – A baseball writer struggling with his daily life stumbles as he boards a train en route to cover a game. When he discovers it, he discovers that he is a young player who gets on a train to join his new team, the Cincinnati Red Sox, in the summer of 1869. Realizing that he is a mediocre player immersed in the early days of baseball Professional, he uses his knowledge of the sport and its history to help his team in other ways. (He invents the touch and the food of the stadium). Along the way, he develops a passion for life and takes advantage of the era, including the search for Mark Twain. – TJ Hutchinson

"Friday Night Lights,quot; by Buzz Bissinger (1990) – The city is Odessa, Texas, in 1988, the team is Permian High School soccer and the dream is the glory that winning brings. But there are great costs. Teenage lives are fulfilled but also broken, values ​​are compromised, and soccer becomes a false god. As the New York Times book review put it: "Friday Night Lights,quot; offers a scathing accusation of sports insanity that grips … most of American society, while providing a poignant evocation of its powerful charm. " Patrick Saunders

"Loose Balls,quot; by Terry Pluto (1990) – Marvin Barnes. Fly Williams. Wendell Ladner. Slick Leonard. The ABA had more characters than a Warner Brothers cartoon, and Pluto's first-person anecdotal collection is a stitch from start to finish. The truth of the ABA's nine seasons was stranger than Will Ferrell's fictional "Semi-Pro,quot; movie could be. And twice as much fun to begin with. One of the grandmothers, for better or for worse, of the "oral history,quot; style of sports narration. Sean Keeler's

"The worst money the team could buy,quot; by Bob Klapisch (1993) – I devoured this book as a high school student and couldn't wait to cover professional sports someday. Klapisch, later with the New York Daily News, and Harper, later with the New York Post, described the 1992 New York Mets as overpaid or underperforming. In a month-to-month chronicle, the writers inserted bullets about a day in the life of a baseball writer, getting caught up on the back page of the tabloid newspaper and catching up on old sources, plus lists of their good and bad boys of all time. , better cities, etc. Ryan O & # 39; Halloran

"The Life of Reilly,quot; by Rick Reilly (2000) – Okay, so this is definitely a stump for a Denver Post and Colorado native sports journalist, but the point is: Reilly owned the last page of Illustrated Sports for more than two decades, and this collection of sports columns will make you laugh, cry and feel all kinds of sports. With his signature style and wit, Reilly highlights the thoughtful and important side of sports, with many Colorado players, coaches, and stories featured in the book. Kyle newman

"The Beat,quot; by John Feinstein (2002) – It would be almost impossible to compile a list of great sports books without mentioning at least one title from Feinstein's voluminous catalog. While some prefer "A Season on the Edge,quot; or "A Pampered Good Walk,quot;, there is a human element to "The Punch,quot; that makes it one of the best. Detailing the events surrounding perhaps the most infamous hit in professional sports, Feinstein shows how one event forever altered the lives of the two men involved: Rudy Tomjanovich of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kermit Washington and Houston Rockets. Matt Schubert

"Moneyball,quot; by Michael Lewis (2003) – Saber metrics that are now standard in today's game were just beginning to hit MLB headquarters during the 1990s and around the turn of the century. Today's Lewis baseball classic outlines general manager Billy Beane and Oakland as the franchise capitalizes on market inefficiencies to make the low-budget A competitive. Kyle newman

"Positively Fifth Street,quot; by James McManus (2003) – Games of chance. Murder. Mafia. This intricate woven story from Las Vegas and the World Series of Poker takes readers on a wild journey as McManus races to the final table of the Main Event while also covering the murder trial of Rick Tabish and Sandy Murphy for Harper’s Magazine. Along the way, McManus tells the story of Limitless Texas Hold & # 39; em, the signature game of the WSOP, as well as the story of the Binion family and their patriarch Benny Binion, owner of Binion & # 39; s Horseshoe casino, founder from the WSOP and father of The alleged victim of Tabish and Murphy, Ted Binion. Matt Schubert

"Three nights in August,quot;, by Buzz Bissinger (2005) – Seen by some as the baseball establishment's response to "Moneyball," this book follows St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa as he navigates a critical series against the Chicago Cubs in August 2003. Bissinger, who also wrote the classic "Friday Night Lights,quot;, "Brings readers to the mind of one of baseball's best tactics as he struggles with how to handle the Cardinals' lineup, pitching staff, and his own ubiquitous demons. Matt Schubert

"Clement: The Passion and Grace of Baseball's Last Hero,quot; by David Maraniss (2006) – This is much more than a biography of a baseball legend. He explores racism in the United States, paints a picture of baseball in a changing world, and goes beyond the myth of Clemente, who played baseball with "beautiful fury." Maraniss's prose depicts Clemente as a true hero, and not just because he died in a plane crash on December 31, 1972, while delivering aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua at the age of 38. Patrick Saunders

"Shadow Play,quot; by Lance Williams and Mark Fainaru-Wada (2006) – The lie. Deception. Press conferences with athletes who profess their innocence and amazement that a drug test has turned out positive. Read "Game of Shadows," the brilliantly written exposition of the reporters who revealed the BALCO story, and you will lose any illusion about the depth of cheating in professional sports. Decades from now, it will stand the test of time as the definitive account of the steroid era that nearly brought baseball down. Scott Monserud

"The Blind Side,quot; by Michael Lewis (2006) – Few nonfiction novelists capture a theme like Lewis, whose extensive and eclectic working canon includes "Moneyball," "The Big Short,quot; and "Liar’s Poker." In his foray into football, Lewis examines the historical evolution of the left tackle position when leading runners like Lawrence Taylor changed the way the game was played. Soccer luminaries like Bill Walsh, Bill Parcells and Nick Saban make appearances, as Lewis deftly weaves the incredible story of Michael Oher, an unknown gem who spent his early years living on the streets of Memphis. Matt Schubert

"Gun: The Life of Pete Maravich,quot; by Mark Kriegel (2007) – As a teenager, Maravich fascinated me, but I never saw him play on television. I had to make read stories in Illustrated Sports about an electrifying basketball wizard wearing gray flexible socks and drawing crowds where he played. Kriegel's book is a wonderfully written story of a man who transformed the game he loved but was chased by demons he couldn't shake. Scott Monserud

"Arnie & Jack,quot; by Ian O & # 39; Connor (2008) – It would be too easy to list a John Feinstein golf book since I have read them all. I went with the O & # 39; Connor book that was released about a decade ago. The cover image, Arnold Palmer helping Jack Nicklaus line up a putt during a team competition, was a great hook and recapped his battles on the field, but Palmer's command of sports fans and support opportunities. A great read Ryan O & # 39; Halloran

Bill Simmons' "The Basketball Book,quot; (2009) – This humorous and thoughtful deep dive into NBA history is essential reading for any fan. After reflecting on "the secret,quot; of the game, Simmons delves into how the league got to where it was in 2009 (from Mikan's day) before ranking the best teams, champions and players of all time. ingeniously and comprehensively. Sure, Simmons gets a little detailed. And, yes, it gets heavy with some references to pop culture. But if you care about Association, this is the most relaxed reading of 697 pages you can find. Matt Schubert

"Baseball in the Garden of Eden: The Secret Story of the Early Game,quot;, by John Thorn (2011) – Written by the official Major League Baseball historian, Thorn enlightens baseball fans about the true roots of the game. Who really invented America's hobby and who were the engines and shifters in the early stages of a game-dominated game? Surprising and informative, even the most educated baseball fans will get a lot out of this part of the story. Kyle newman

"The Art of Fielding,quot;, Chad Harbach (2011) – This novel is set in a small midwestern university and tells the story of elite shortstop Henry Skrimshander, who is destined to be a first-round pick in the MLB draft before a routine pitch derails his life and end your college experience. The characters are rich and the story fascinating. You don't have to be a baseball fan to get involved in this story, either. Michael Singer

"Unstoppable,quot; by Anthony Robles, 2013 – An amazing biography about the Arizona one-legged wrestling champion. Robles, born without his right leg due to a birth defect, became a wrestling icon with his Division I national championship in 2011. The book describes the courage and strength he summoned throughout his life and his athletic journey, going from being a skinny high school fighter who overpowered the one he dominated at ASU. Kyle newman

"The Summer of Beer and Whiskey,quot; by Edward Achorn (2013) Set in the tough days of professional baseball in the 1880s, the book introduces the new American association, which seemed poised to challenge the National League for dominance of the sport. An eccentric, innovative and fearless German immigrant, Chris Von der Ahe takes center stage as the daring owner of the St. Louis Browns and founder of the American Association. With baseball's popularity declining due to scandals, gambling, and bullies that affected the sport in the 1870s, Von der Ahe, the Browns, and the American Association breathed new life into the sport. And of course there are plenty of colorful characters (and lots of ball players) along the way. Kyle newman

"Captain Class,quot; by Sam Walker (2017) – What makes a sports team great goes beyond X and O? What makes a great locker room leader can be defined, and the answer may surprise you. For what it's worth: Avs captain Gabe Landeskog uses it as a reference book. Mark Kiszla

"Basketball (and other things)", by Shea Serrano (2017) – Have you ever wondered where Air Bud would be selected in a fictional basketball players draft? How about Lola Bunny (Space Jam), Sidney Deane (White Men Can & # 39; t Jump) or Will Smith (Fresh Prince)? Of course not. Serrano answers basketball questions that he didn't know he needed answers to. We're talking trivial questions like what was the biggest NBA championship ever, and more pressing questions like "If 1997 Karl Malone and a bear traded places for a season, who would be more successful?" In other words, essential reading. Michael Singer

"Football For A Buck,quot; by Jeff Pearlman (2018) – The life and times of the USFL … short in terms of life / times (three years), but long stories about how the fledgling soccer league attracted several of the best college players, including Jim Kelly, Reggie White and Herschel Walker, to play in the summer. Pearlman's narrative is equally hilarious and informative: stories about travel, testing, paychecks, stadiums, and our current commander in chief, who wanted to challenge the NFL in the fall and failed miserably. Ryan O & # 39; Halloran

"Range,quot; by David Epstein (2019) – This is not necessarily a sports book, per se, but there are definitely elements that apply. The book begins by comparing Tiger Woods (a specialist) with Roger Federer (who dabbled in skiing, wrestling, swimming, skateboarding, basketball, ping pong, and tennis). Epstein makes the compelling argument that fans are often better in the long run, whether they are athletes, musicians, artists, or inventors. A compelling book that will make you reconsider the best way to learn. Michael Singer