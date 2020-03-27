Denver officials learn it's worth lying, persistently for years

Police misconduct remains an expensive responsibility in the Denver city budget. The painful deficit is felt in residents' wallets and in our collective psyche.

In the past decade, the city of Denver has paid millions in police-involved settlements. Denver police officers have historically been rescued when they violated policies.

And now Denver taxpayers will pay the bill again. This time it will be thousands of dollars in late payments for a case that has been in place for more than ten years.

In 2009, Officer Devin Sparks and Cpl. Randy Murr answered a call at a nightclub. Michael DeHerrera and his friend Shawn Johnson had no idea of ​​the serious repercussions of using the ladies room in a crowded club.

During Johnson's arrest, DeHerrera called his father, a Pueblo County sheriff's deputy, for advice. While Michael DeHerrera was on the phone, Officer Sparks grabbed him by the neck and slammed his body to the ground.

His face broke the fall, ripping pieces of his teeth against the street.

Officer Sparks and Murr lied in reports to superiors. They said DeHerrera had tried to hit them. A video of the incident, captured by highly active location cameras, proved otherwise. False reports led to his initial dismissal.

They were fired for lying and not for the physical force they used against DeHerrera.

This was in 2011. Since then, the dismissal decision has been appealed by the officers' attorney on a technicality. And earlier this month, the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear the case to end the decade-long court battle. This means that the appeals court ruling remains in favor of the two police officers.

And now they can officially return to the police workforce.

If this can happen to the son of a law enforcement officer, the chances for the rest of us in a situation like this seem pretty bleak. The DeHerrera family asked for responsibility, and they were not the only ones.

The first half of 2009 was plagued by police misconduct and cases of excessive force.

It started in January 2009, with Alex Landau, a black man, who was hit during a routine traffic stop. Three months later, the incident with Michael DeHerrera occurred.

And three months after that, in July, four women were attacked and assaulted while handcuffed outside the Denver Diner in West Colfax.

Ana Alicia Ortega is a close friend involved in the Denver Diner incident. He connected with Landau and DeHerrera in 2009, seeking solidarity and support for survivors.

At first, he felt sad, but now he feels angry knowing that Sparks and Murr's potential return to the police force. Murr was involved in the Landau and DeHerrera cases. Officer Ricky Nixon was involved in the Landau and Ortega cases. When the common denominators of Denver residents are violent police, there is a problem.

Law enforcement is not without its widespread problems of implicit bias in the workplace regarding race, sexuality, and gender. Most of the prejudices that proliferate other professions tend to show up as microaggressions. With the police, it is a blatant assault.

This type of aggression produces individual trauma and mistrust in the community that no price can cover. The DeHerrera family settled for $ 17,500 in 2009. And Michael DeHerrera's peace came from believing that no one else had to feel the mistreatment he experienced by Sparks.

Little did he know that security would be denied years later.

Denial appears to be the unspoken protocol in the Denver Police Department. Ortega had to sit in front of the officer who attacked her during the deposition of her case. He denied his actions that night directly to his face.

"Even when captured on video, there is no responsibility," said Ortega.

The Colorado Fraternal Police Order, a law enforcement organization, requires that wearing a badge or carrying a weapon can cause people to act more aggressively. Of course, law enforcement officers carry heavier loads than other professionals.

But that difference should not feed an expensive culture of silence and lies. When Denver police officers evade substantial consequences, a sense of professional supremacy and exceptionalism is generated.

The implications of this type of systemic absolution are heavy. Especially for Ortega and others who have experienced police brutality and are traumatized by their judicial evasion.

The technical exoneration is not fair. This recent decision reaffirms to police officers across the city that force and deception are more than acceptable. That behavior is rewarded in the long run.

"Even if they send you to court, you will eventually get your money and insignia back," Ortega told me. "It is a great slap for the citizens of Denver."

It is also a strong pull of the precarious faith deposited in the judicial system. Not to mention a quick cut at the bottom of taxpayers' pockets.

Judges, doctors, and other professionals are fired for negligence and unethical violations. Police officers should also be considered equal, if not higher standards with lasting consequences.

Instead, they are compensated for hanging tight all these years.

Mimi Madrid is a Denver-raised writer who works as a communications content writer for a nonprofit organization that provides nursing care to new mothers and has worked in nonprofit organizations serving youth, LGBTQ survivors of violence and Latino communities.

