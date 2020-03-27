Denver jazz legend Freddy Rodriguez Sr. dies of coronavirus complications

Denver jazz legend Freddy Rodriguez, Sr., died Wednesday of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, his son Freddy Rodriguez Jr. said Thursday.

"He was our king, our sax man," said Rodríguez Jr. "Not only in music, but in life. He was a dedicated, old-school person who treated everyone with respect. "

Rodriguez, the 89-year-old father, had been hospitalized for more than a week at St. Joseph Hospital, but played at El Chapultepec club in Bajo Centro just three weeks ago, said Andrew Hudson, who played bass with Rodríguez for the last two decades. part of his Jazz Connection band.

"I went to Freddy Rodríguez's school," said Hudson, who met and played with Rodríguez at age 15. "One of his best phrases was when he looked at the band with a smile and said, 'Let's play this next song, not too fast or too slow, but almost halfway.' Say it quickly so it will take effect."

The longtime saxophonist's death represented one of Denver's most high-profile losses from the global pandemic that has shut down music venues and most other public spaces in recent weeks.

Rodríguez regularly performed on the city's most respected jazz stages, beginning during the golden age of the Five Points neighborhood at the Rossonian Hotel and continuing with the LoDo El Chapultepec institution, downtown Dazzle Jazz, and the annual Jazz in the Park series in City Park, the last of which paid tribute to the Denver Jazz Hall of Fame in 2014.

In the 1980s and 1990s, international tour jazz performers who played in Colorado regularly came to El Chapultepec to listen or sit with Rodríguez during their Wednesday and Thursday night sets.

"He was the one who started jazz at‘ Pec in 1980, "said Carlos Lando, general manager of KUVO, the Denver jazz radio station. "(Owner) Jerry Krantz hired him, and his influence and caring for so many high school and college jazz musicians were remarkable."

But El Chapultepec was Rodríguez's second life and career. In the 1960s, he worked and recorded in Los Angeles, contributing to such well-known dishes as the Jazz Corps self-titled album and collaborating with players like Tommy Peltier, Wilton Felder, and Roland Kirk.

Born on February 9, 1931, Rodríguez grew up in the neighborhood now occupied by the Auraria campus and Elitch Gardens. He became involved in music at Baker Junior High in 1942 after the school began "lending instruments to poor people," as he posted in a 2011 video celebrating his 80th birthday (and 31 years in El Chapultepec).

Starting with the clarinet, Rodríguez moved to the tenor saxophone when he attended Denver West High School. Shortly after graduating in 1948, he joined the Army and performed in a military band in the Seattle area, allowing him to meet local and touring jazz musicians.

"That was the era of the era of great bands, and I was very interested in jazz and great bands," he said in the video. "I love all kinds of music … (but) Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, that's the kind of music I grew up in."

He met his wife, Fina, more than 75 years ago and remained married to her to the end, his son said. Rodríguez's family plans to hold a large public monument as soon as it is safe to do so.

After developing a reputation in Denver in the early 1980s, Rodríguez's regular nights in El Chapultepec became a focal point for touring jazz musicians playing Dick Gibson's jazz concerts at the Paramount Theater, or the Jazz Party events held at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Docks.

"If you could name them, they were there," said Hudson, 54, who started scurrying to El Chapultepec in high school only to hear Rodriguez knock on the open side door. "Slide Hampton, Wynton and Branford Marsalis, Bruno Carr, Nat Yarbrough, Jaco Pastorius, Javon Jackson, many more."

Rodríguez's warm and approachable personality and dominance of diverse genres made him a prominent figure on the scene for nearly four decades, KUVO's Lando said. KUVO plans to launch online and air tributes to Rodríguez in the coming days, and had already started playing some of Rodríguez's recordings as soon as the news reached Lando.

"Being Mexican-American and Chicano, his musical experience and interests focused not only on jazz, but on all the music he had," said Lando, who broadcast weekly from El Chapultepec from 1992 to 1994 and maintains dozens of hours of material archive. “If the music moved you, he would stay on the beat and just start from there. I had no pretensions about whether or not something is jazz. "

Rodriguez would play standards like Duke Ellington's "Satin Doll,quot; one minute, and the next, switch to funk like The Commodores "Brick House,quot;. Despite having a pacemaker installed about nine months ago, he was loyal to his weekly concerts in El Chapultepec until he was forced to stop, said Hudson, who usually stayed at 9 p.m. at 1 a.m. for each visit.

The nature of Rodríguez's death has been particularly difficult for his family, Lando added.

"He had been in the hospital for about 10 days and it was very hard for them because they couldn't be there," he said.

"He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend to everyone," said Hudson. "And he was swinging to the end."

