Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich spark dating rumors after leaving flirty posts on Instagram

Demi Lovato, 27, is dating her fellow actor and singer, Max Ehrich, 28, according to People.
You can recognize Max from projects as High School Musical 3, The Young and the Restless, American princessY Walk. Walk. Romeo.
The two were most recently seen together in Los Angeles shopping at the Erewhon Market on March 15.
And if you've been paying attention to any of their Instagram lately, you've probably noticed the flirty comments that have been leaving.
Like earlier this week, when Max posted a video of him singing Coldplay's "Yellow,quot; with a caption that read "4D🌹 <3,quot;. Hmmm … 4D = For Demi? I think so. And Demi liked it.
He then joked about not packing enough to go through a "quarantine,quot; overnight …
… then Demi replied with an equally playful comment.
But he did not stop there. Max also shared this meme, hinting that their relationship will resist the restrictions of social distancing.
It's hard not to smile as you scroll through their page because dedication posts are getting prettier.
I'm a huge fan of PDA, so these romantic things were in my alley. He even sang another song, Mario's "Let Me Love You,quot;.
And clearly Demi felt the same way!
Hell, even Demi's dogs approve of it.
I don't know about you, but his happiness makes me happy! I love to see people find light through all the darkness in this world 💜.
