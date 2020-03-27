Dead Man In North Mpls. Home invasion ID; Ongoing research – Up News Info

Hennepin County officials have identified the victim killed in an invasion and robbery in northern Minneapolis.

According to Hennepin County Medical Examiner Gregory Turner, 52, died of a shotgun wound to the chest on the afternoon of March 23. The form of death was considered a homicide.

Police say the incident occurred in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue North in the Near North neighborhood. Police were called to the scene by reports of gunshots inside a house, and they came to find the deceased victim, Turner, inside.

Investigators say they believe a robbery preceded the deadly shooting, and the shooter fled before police arrived. The department's crime lab gathered evidence at the scene, as well as video from surveillance cameras in the area.

Police continue to search for the suspect and investigate, but say there is no danger to the public.