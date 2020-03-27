Dead man after shooting in Aurora

Aurora detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Morris Heights neighborhood Thursday night.

%MINIFYHTMLf15c4f3a9f0470dcbec1e298e5c6f7a411% %MINIFYHTMLf15c4f3a9f0470dcbec1e298e5c6f7a412%

The victim had at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died, an Aurora police press release said.

Police were called to the 30th Avenue and North Xanadu Street area in a report of a shooting at 8:19 p.m., according to the press release. Officers found an injured man on the way.

The statement does not mention any suspicious arrests.

"Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the general public," the police press release said.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name after they identify him and contact his next of kin, according to the press release.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Major Crimes / Homicide Unit at 303.739.6013.