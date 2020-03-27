Davis Love III: Former Ryder Cup Captain Unharmed After Fire Destroys His Home | Golf News

%MINIFYHTML69570c240aed742939aa210967e67b7711% %MINIFYHTML69570c240aed742939aa210967e67b7712%





Davis Love III captained the United States in the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cups

Former Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III and his family escaped unharmed after their home was destroyed by fire on Friday.

An image shared on social media by the Glynn County Fire Department showed Love's home on St Simons Island in Georgia engulfed in flames.

In a Twitter statement, Love wrote: "On Friday, March 27, a morning fire destroyed our family home.

"While everyone in our family is saddened by the loss of our home that was filled with so much incredible laughter and memories, we are so blessed that everyone is safe and undamaged.

"We are very grateful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home and are keeping things in perspective as people in our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis.

"We have been proud members of the St Simons Island / Sea Island community for many years and will continue to be so for many more.

"We appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers and your respect for our privacy."