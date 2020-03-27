David McGoldrick's monster season? Premier League statistics highlight scoring struggles | Football news

%MINIFYHTML29be30a2a907f3011db30ed93134e36711% %MINIFYHTML29be30a2a907f3011db30ed93134e36712%

David McGoldrick has had a miserable time in front of the goal for Sheffield United, but the striker's overall game is strong and his luck could still change, writes Adam Bate.







Sheffield United's David McGoldrick is still waiting for his first goal in the Premier League

If this is the end of the Premier League season, a man has an unwanted record in the era of statistical analysis of football. Despite the fact that Sheffield United have thrived on their return to the top flight, statistics suggest that no player has had as many problems in front of the goal as their forward David McGoldrick this season.

According to Opta's model of expected goals, McGoldrick's 36 efforts in goal should have yielded an average of 6.2 goals depending on the type of shot and its location.

Instead, the 32-year-old fan favorite who scored 15 times to help the club rise from the Championship is still waiting for his first goal in the Premier League.

It has come closer. There was an open goal that was lost in Brighton in December. Before that, there was the VAR control denying it against Tottenham in November.

"A year ago, that would have been a goal, at Tottenham Stadium," he said. Sky Sports. "It would have been a story, but it was taken from me. I'm sure I'll get my first goal soon."

And yet the wait continues and McGoldrick presents himself as the worst player, or perhaps the most unfortunate, against goal in the entire Premier League. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is the next closest man on the list who has turned down all scoring possibilities and his expected goal count remains only 2.7, less than half the chances missed by McGoldrick.

In fact, if the Republic of Ireland international is denied the opportunity to break the mark, this would be the most unfortunate target since Opta began recording such statistics.

Oumar Niasse of Everton endured a miserable time last quarter. Saido Berahino failed at Stoke, while Jesús Navas was synonymous with waste during his time in Manchester City. But none of them had an expected total of goals in excess of four in a single goalless season.

For now, McGoldrick's record is distinguished.

But McGoldrick, affectionately known to Didzy by club fans, continues to hold the faith of the crowd, his teammates, and his manager. Chris Wilder has praised his work ethic and described McGoldrick as the man who makes Sheffield United work.

Before the recent hot streak since February, the Blades had won just one of eight Premier League games they hadn't started in compared to their record of seven wins from the 16 games he had. That was a testament to his defensive work and creativity.

The first was best illustrated by the crowd's accommodating tackle against John McGinn during a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa in December. He typified his defense brand from the front.

Now for another one of the positive statistics.

No regular forward in the Premier League has made more 90-minute tackles than McGoldrick so far this season. There have been 36 of those. He sets the tone.

McGoldrick Tickets for Sheffield United in the Premier League

As for his attacking game, McGoldrick still managed to record an assist for the Sheffield United equalizer in that game at Tottenham, playing a double with John Fleck before giving the ball to George Baldock. His assist against Villa was even better: a nonchalant hook over his own shoulder in Fleck's way to secure points for his team.

However, it is more than assists. It is consciousness. The doll here or the career that creates space there, like the clever move that paved the way for Lys Mousset to put Wilder's men home at Manchester United in November.

That's why followers are still on their side.

"I've been a forward all my career and I've been through spells with no punctuation and you get moans, boos, they call you all kinds," McGoldrick admitted.

"But I am having opportunities and I am not taking advantage of them and they are singing my name to me immediately afterwards. It lifts you up immediately, it makes me work harder, on the ball, off the ball, for the team, for the fans, for the manager and the staff. I've never seen fans stay with a player so much like me, my respect for them is mutual. "

McGoldrick's open shot map for Sheffield United this season

Perhaps they understand not only that he brings much more to the team, but that these things can change. In the long term, expected goals remain a very effective predictor of goals.

Consider the identity of the player whose actual goals were delayed more than his expected total of goals last season: Danny Ings of Southampton.

This time he has exceeded his expected goals by scoring 15 times. The clues were there that his luck would change. Perhaps the same could be true for McGoldrick as well.

"I haven't played in the Premier League before," says the man. "If I didn't get shot and I wasn't scoring, yes, I would be worried. But I'm having the opportunities and it's like they say with the London buses, once it comes, they all come at once."

Until then, Sheffield United supporters will continue to support their man.