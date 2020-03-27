Dave King resigns as Rangers president Douglas Park as interim | Football news

%MINIFYHTML09a0d4aae6921f18ccff06dd0b0b54e011% %MINIFYHTML09a0d4aae6921f18ccff06dd0b0b54e012%





Dave King left office as Rangers president

%MINIFYHTML09a0d4aae6921f18ccff06dd0b0b54e013% %MINIFYHTML09a0d4aae6921f18ccff06dd0b0b54e014%

Dave King resigned as president of the Rangers with Douglas Park acting as interim.

%MINIFYHTML09a0d4aae6921f18ccff06dd0b0b54e015% %MINIFYHTML09a0d4aae6921f18ccff06dd0b0b54e016%

Johannesburg-based King announced at the club's General Shareholders' Meeting in November that he would step down from the role to focus on his business interests in South Africa.

He was left to the motor group tycoon Park to steer the Rangers through the coronavirus crisis after announcing that a task force had been established in Ibrox to deal with the consequences of the pandemic.

Rangers manager Douglas Park, who will replace King on an interim basis.

In a statement, King said: "I thank all supporters, club management, and the board for the wonderful support I received as I guided the post-club regime change to leave behind that specific crisis.

"It is unfortunate that we are now part of this global crisis. The task force will continue to navigate the club at this difficult time while briefing the full board.

"Vice President Douglas Park will chair the board during the interim period and the board will elect a new permanent chairman at the next board meeting and will be announced immediately thereafter."