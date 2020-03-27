Dart player Keegan Brown on helping the NHS during the coronvirus crisis | Darts News

%MINIFYHTMLf6fd718637ab60c4447d7f70e6239dc611% %MINIFYHTMLf6fd718637ab60c4447d7f70e6239dc612%

The 27-year-old man works part-time in a blood laboratory on the Isle of Wight.





We speak to professional gamer Keegan Brown, who explains how he is assisting the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak.

World No 30 dart player Keegan Brown has opened up to the challenges he faces after trading the night for the hospital.

Brown is taking more shifts working in a blood lab on the Isle of Wight, while the dart season is halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old told Sky Sports News about the pressures facing his department and NHS staff across the country.

"It is difficult, I will not lie," he explained, "but we are a family of massive medical attention and we are uniting."

"It's about all the hospital departments in the country working together to make sure it's a safe environment for everyone."

"Many staff members while working in the lab are receiving training in different areas, so we are preparing to take on the jobs of staff members to the point that if they isolate themselves, we can fill them in as such."

On Thursday, Brown joined millions of people in the UK when they took to the streets and opened windows to applaud and cheer on NHS staff working in difficult conditions.

"It was weird, I live in Carisbrooke, which is a small town just outside Newport on the Isle of Wight, and I thought 'I could open the window to see if we could hear any applause'.

"It was like a celebration on New Year's Eve. I was really overwhelmed by the excitement. All the extra hours that everyone spends around the country seems to be worth it and they are definitely appreciating you."

Meanwhile, Brown has not closed the door on darts entirely, keeping up to date when he can.

"Obviously I'm not practicing as much as I'd like to, but my skill set is definitely essential for somewhere other than the dart board, so they're not locked up yet."

"Obviously I keep my arm still, but they won't see many hours of practice."