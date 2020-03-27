Dallas Cowboys Connor Williams says he's "ahead,quot; of ACL recovery – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line group received some tough news on Monday, March 23, when center Travis Frederick announced his retirement. However, on Friday, March 27, the Cowboys line discovered one of his young pieces, Connor Williams is returning from injury faster than expected.

"I'm 13 weeks out of surgery right now and it's going well. It's going ahead of schedule," Williams said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I'm starting fieldwork and everything and I plan to play the first game of the season. That's what we're shooting for."

Williams broke his ACL during the Cowboys Thanksgiving matchup against the Buffalo Bills and missed the rest of the 2019 season. Xavier Su'a-Filo, who has just left the Cowboys for the Cincinnati Bengals, and Joe Looney replaced Williams for the rest of the year.

Williams, a second-round pick for the Cowboys in 2018, played in 24 games for Dallas, starting in 21, since joining the team. It looks like he's on his way to getting ready for the start of the 2020 season.

After losing Frederick, the Cowboys only have 8 offensive linemen on the roster and are sure to be looking for deep players for the rest of the offseason.

Williams also gave his opinion on Travis Frederick. "Trav took it beyond the game," said Williams. “He knew more than he needed, and definitely at the center, you have to be a smart guy. But I think Trav definitely got over that. Only the brightest boy. He knew all the plays. He knew all the defenses: what to see.

"He could just say it so fast and so fast that he always said what was coming for us." And being able to have that extra edge on the players just helps a lot. ”