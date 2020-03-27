Cynthia Bailey's throwback photo with daughter Noelle Robinson has amazed fans

Cynthia Bailey shared a souvenir photo of her daughter, Noelle Robinson, and people can't get enough of the girl. You can not stop praising her in the comments as you will see below.

Many fans jumped into the comments and were enthusiastic about both Cynthia and Noelle.

Someone said: ‘Awww …… so sweet. It is sad that they have to grow! Going too fast. Sending love from Cincinnati. I've been watching RHOA from the beginning! "And another follower posted this:" Wow, this baby's cuteness! "

A follower said, "OMG, she was as stocky and pretty as her dad," and someone else posted this: "Still, Sade, don't let the enemy scare you, I'll give you something to gargle."

One commenter wrote, "Look at this cute little chubby baby," and someone else said, "So cute and thick! Side note. Has anyone else noticed Mom's serious body? & # 39;

Another follower posted this: ‘Noelle has always been a beautiful girl. Beautiful as a baby and beautiful now, "and a fan said," She was born camera ready! "How precious!"

Someone else posted this: "OMG she looks like her dad in this picture, beautiful baby."

Cynthia is staying home these days and has been advising her fans to do the same.

Cynthia is social estrangement, just like most of your favorite celebrities these days.

As 50 Cent said not too long ago, social estrangement doesn't mean we should stop exercising, and Cynthia is trying to exercise at home.

She has been dancing all over the house for fans who are making fun of her movements, in the friendliest way, of course.

The whole world has been affected by this global crisis called the coronavirus pandemic and today things are difficult for many people. Celebrities advise their fans to stay home.



